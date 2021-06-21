The couple in the international legal battle for custody of the girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Imagine sending your 12-year-old daughter abroad to visit relatives, only to turn short breaks into more than a two-year struggle to get the baby back.

This is the international battle a couple are now facing with ties to the Kansas City area.

It never really came back. That was it. Unbelievable, said Edwin Lankamp, ​​the girls father.

The complex legal saga began in 2019 in Orlando, where Lankamp, ​​his wife Jessica Huckabey and their daughter, Shaine, lived.

The 12-year-old loved the performance so much, a passion she shared with Huckabey, who has raised her daughter since she was 2, when biological mother Shaines died.

The Lankamp / Huckabey family Jessica Huckabey in photo with her daughter, Shaine Lankamp

I do not believe it has to do with blood. Love is thicker than blood, Huckabey said.

Huckabeys’s mother, Stephanie Trugly from Overland Park, agreed.

She could not have been closer to me if she had been my child, Trugly said, tearing up.

The Lankamp / Huckabey family Stephanie Trugly, who lives in the Kansas City area, photo with Jessica Huckabey and her daughter, Shaine

The family had its challenges.

Lankamp, ​​born and raised in the Netherlands, carries invisible wounds from service in the Dutch army.

His fight came to a head in February 2019, when police arrested him for battery. She was not related to his daughter, and the charges were later dropped.

I had an episode of PTSD. To sort things out, we sent Shaine to the Netherlands, he said.

The plan was for Shaine to stay temporarily with the Lankamps family until she recovers.

We made the deal for her to stay for two weeks, and then we would be back, Huckabey added.

But she never did.

Shaine quickly stopped answering phone calls, and in a shocking plot twist, Lankamp and Huckabey learned they would become the focus of a child protection investigation in the Netherlands.

From the family, 41 Action News I-Team received a rough English translation of a Dutch child protection report.

It says Shaine told her aunt and uncle that she was sometimes beaten by her stepmother.

It is a claim that Huckabey vehemently denies.

Anyone who knows me knows that I did everything for her, everything for her, and we were close and had a great relationship, she said.

The Lankamp / Huckabey family Jessica Huckabey and her granddaughter Shaine, pictured at a young age

An email from the Florida Department of Children and Families confirms that there were no reports of child abuse, abandonment, or neglect when the family lived there.

The couple even went a step further to clear up their names.

We asked the DCF to investigate us and nothing was found, Lankamp said.

In fact, the Florida DCF concluded that the family should simply continue with the counseling services they were already engaged in at the time.

However, according to the Dutch report, Shaine told her aunt and uncle that her father and stepmother often quarreled with each other and nothing seemed to help.

Shaine added that she and her stepmother also had a lot of debates and she found the frequent movements of families annoying.

Investigators in the Netherlands spoke with Lankamp as well, and in the same report write that he told a Huckabey official he always conflicts with Shaine and implements physical and verbal abuse against Shaine – including punches and screams.

In an interview with 41 Action News, Lankamp said he had never been abused.

The couple’s lawyer called the statements in the report a misunderstanding.

When he read the report again, he said that this is not what I said and not what I wanted or intended to say. That did not happen, attorney Nynke Whiterod said, but by then he was already in court. They tried to explain it in court. They were not advised to have a lawyer present.

Whiterod believes the truth was lost in translation, and it was a fight against the parents from that moment on.

A Dutch court ruled in 2019 that Shaine should be placed in custody with her aunt and uncle.

Since then she has not trespassed on American soil.

The Lankamp / Huckabey family From left to right, Jessica Huckabey, Shaine Lankamp and Edwin Lankamp

Just the lack of feeling on the part of any body that this child has been taken from her family, is so extraordinary that it can happen in this day and time, Trugly said.

A spokesman for the Raad voor de Kinderbescherming (RvdK), which is the Dutch child protection agency, said he could not discuss individual cases.

A lawyer for Shaine’s aunt and uncle declined to comment due to ongoing lawsuits.

The couple, however, continues to maneuver through this international legal maze.

Sometimes the scales of justice turn in their favor.

Other times, decisions stop any reunification.

Huckabey has not seen Shaine since 2019.

I kissed her on the tree-lined street, and I got in the car and left for dinner and I never saw her again, she said crying.

The Lankamp / Huckabey family From left to right, Jessica Huckabey, Shaine Lankamp and Edwin Lankamp

Complicating this issue is an international treaty called the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

Under this treaty, the Netherlands refused to return Shaine to the US because she was subject to great danger. The court also noted that Shaine, now 14, said she did not want to return.

This is a key factor, according to NYU law professor Linda Silberman, who is an expert on the Hague Convention.

European courts and perhaps courts in other countries tend to give a lot of weight to a child who says I do not want to go back, especially if they had good reasons, Silberman said.

Even in the United States, an older child’s objections to returning are taken seriously, Silberman added.

However, Huckabey and Lankamp feel like their daughter, who was 12 when she went overseas, had turned against them during the two years they were away.

Huckabey was shocked to learn that the courts gave a child such power.

There are age-appropriate things a 14-year-old can decide. What clothes do they wear, what classes do they take, what extracurricular things, she said, But do they expect all of a sudden what these life-changing decisions are supposed to make about where you live and with whom?

As the legal battle took place overseas, the couple turned to the Kansas courts for help.

Since Huckabeys’s mother, Stephanie Trugly, lives on the subway, they planned to relocate and join Shaine here.

A Johnson County judge ruled in November 2020 that Shaine should be brought to Kansas and remain in custody until the court determines the next steps.

You have a situation in which you have two courts in different countries thinking they are the right ones to hear this issue, Silberman said.

She described it as an incredibly unusual situation and the first case like this she has seen.

The I-Team contacted the US State Department earlier this year about the situation. An official said staff in Washington, DC and the U.S. Consulate in Amsterdam are working closely with Dutch authorities and the family to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Silberman and another expert of the 41 News Action Team consulted believe that Dutch courts will have the final say, especially now that mediation efforts in the Netherlands have failed.

Huckabey and Lankamp, ​​though their legal options were exhausted, have refused to give up the fight.

Which parent would do that? I am selling my daughter. I am selling our daughter. I will continue to fight until he gets home. I will not give up, Lankamp said.

However, by the time I-Team interviewed the family, their story took another turn.

In an effort to end this long cycle of litigation, Dutch child protection services recently demanded the permanent termination of Huckabey and Lankamps parental rights.

If given, the final chapter of their legal battle could be written.

The I-Team will continue to pursue the issue and share any updates on the family fight to bring Shaine back to the US