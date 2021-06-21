Israeli health team in the Philippines to help spread the COVID vaccine





A team of three health experts arrived in the Philippines on Sunday afternoon to help the country

"On behalf of the Philippine Government, I would like to thank the Israeli Government for sending this mission and the members of the medical team for their generosity in participating in this mission to share their expertise in ensuring success in fighting the coronavirus and its program. vaccination in the Philippines, "said Philippine Ambassador to Israel Macairog S. Alberto in a statement a day earlier. "Indeed, Israel is a loving friend, always ready to lend a helping hand." The mission consists of three physicians: Avraham Ben Zaken, Deputy Director of Medical Technology and Infrastructure Development at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center; Dafna Segol, senior strategic planner of the COVID-19 control center of the Ministry of Health; and Adam Segal, logistics and operations manager at SLE, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals. The team met at Ninoy Aquino International Airport when it landed on Sunday around 4:15 p.m. local time from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief executive Carlito Galvez Jr., according to local media. Galvez said in a statement that health professionals will help with the country's vaccine proliferation strategy, including safe treatment and how to address vaccine reluctance and how to gradually move to looser quarantine restrictions. "Their arrival in the Philippines will help us properly regulate vaccination," Galvez said in a statement published by local Inquirer.net. "We want to learn from the best practices that are being implemented in Israel and we hope to copy and use them in our country's policy-making." The Philippine government announced on Sunday that it had purchased 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are expected to arrive in September. In addition, she has ordered doses of China's Sinovac, Russia's Sputnik V, America's Modern and Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine. A sub-order social weather study taken from April 28 to May 2, 2021 found that only about a third of Filipinos are willing to be vaccinated. The government has set vaccination of most of its adult population against coronavirus by the end of the year as a priority. To date, about eight million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to Reuters – less than 4% of the population. The Israeli team is expected to stay in the Philippines until June 25.







