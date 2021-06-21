Flight suspensions in the UAE: 13 places from where passengers can not fly – News

In the wake of Covid’s second wave involving many countries around the world, the UAE General Authority for Civil Aviation has banned flights to and / or from the UAE and some high-risk countries. In accordance with the directives of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates and Etihad Airways have suspended both flights from:

1. India

Passenger flights from India are suspended until July 6, according to the Etihad, a suspension that was first implemented on April 24. Moreover, travelers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point in the UAE. Only UAE nationals, UAE Gold Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the protocols published by Covid magazine will be excluded from travel.

However, Dubai Emirates Airlines confirmed on June 19 that it will start accepting Dubai-bound passengers from India in effect on June 23. Entry will be allowed for residents who have received two doses of vaccines approved by the UAE. All passengers are also required to submit a negative Covid-19 test result obtained within 48 hours prior to departure; Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are excluded. Read more about the rules here.

2. Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Flights from all four countries were suspended from 11:59 p.m. on May 12 until further notice. Passengers who have been connected via Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point in the UAE. Only UAE nationals, UAE Gold Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the updated Covid protocols will be excluded for travel.

Prohibition of passenger entry to the UAE from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka was extended at least until July 7: Etihad

3. South Africa

Etihad flights from South Africa have been suspended from May 5 to June 30. Those who have been or are connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be allowed on any flight to the UAE.

The Emirates, meanwhile, announced on June 19 that it would accept Dubai-linked passengers who had received two doses of a vaccine approved by the UAE in effect on June 23. within 48 hours before departure; Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are excluded. All passengers must undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai Airport. Read more about the rules here.

4. Vietnam

Both airlines suspended passenger transport from Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) to the United Arab Emirates, effective at 11:59 pm on June 5 until further notice. Only a few categories of passengers were exempt from this rule, including:

a) Nationals of the United Arab Emirates and their first-degree relatives coming from Vietnam;

b) Members of diplomatic missions from both countries;

c) Holders of gold and silver visas of the United Arab Emirates;

d) Officials and passengers excluded and / or licensed to enter the United Arab Emirates by the relevant authorities;

e) Passengers who have completed 28 days after being fully vaccinated for Covid with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization

5. Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda

UAE authorities on Wednesday announced a suspension of passenger entry from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda starting June 11th. Several groups will be exempt from these measures, including UAE nationals and their first-degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and the three countries.

Also excluded are official delegations and businessmen (provided they obtain prior approval), holders of gold and silver residence, people with essential employment as classified by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and crews of foreign cargo flights, and transit. These groups must follow the protocols described by Covid.

Travelers coming from three countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a stay period in those countries of not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE.

6. Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia

The new restrictions will apply to all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from these countries. Authorities noted the suspension, announced on June 19, will take effect on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 23:59. Excluded categories will be allowed entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia into the UAE with the application of precautionary measures.



