Imran Khan called Osama Bin Laden a martyr, his foreign minister says ‘I will let him pass’





In 2020, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had named former al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, a martyr as he addressed the country’s parliament, the Assembly. National. His foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in an interview with an Afghan television news channel, questioned the image of Imran Khans regarding Osama bin Laden, who was killed on a secret mission by US forces in 2011 in Pakistan. . After bumping a little while answering the question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi decided to pass him. Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr, TOLO news reporter Lotfullah Najafizada said, seeking Qureshis’ view of the once-wanted terrorist in the world. Shah Mahmood Qureshi initially said that Imran Khan was well, again, out of context Out of context He was quoted out of context. And, uh, you know, a special piece of media played it When journalist Lotfullah Najafizada insisted asking, Is he [Osama bin Laden] a martyr? You do not agree [with Imran Khan]? Osama bin Laden? Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, I will let it pass. Addressing the Pakistani parliament, Imran Khan in June 2020 said, I will never forget how we Pakistanis were ashamed when the Americans entered Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him. The speech was in Urdu. Imran Khan had used the word, shaheed while describing the assassination of Osama bin Laden in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where he had been hiding for several years. Shaheed is an Arabic term used for the martyrs of Islam. Osama bin Laden was being pursued by the US after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US About 3,000 people had died in the attacks that toppled the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. In May 2011, U.S. special forces raided his Abbottabad hideout to kill Osama bin Laden. Pakistan was not informed of the raid. READ ALSO | Pakistani netizens say Christian minor girl raped for refusing to convert to Islam

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos