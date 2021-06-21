Apple Daily will suspend the letter if Hong Kong accounts remain frozen

Next Digital Ltd. plans to stop publishing Apple Daily later this week if authorities do not allow access to its bank accounts and will make a final decision on Friday, the pro-democracy newspaper reported on Monday.

In an internal memo to mainstream media mogul Jimmy Lai, a senior editor said online news would stop at 11:59 a.m. Friday and the print edition would be distributed Saturday if funds remain frozen. At a staff meeting, managers offered to allow reporters to leave immediately, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be mentioned.

“In theory, if the company decides to close on Friday and desist from work “Employee, there may be an extra month of pay instead of notification, but no one can guarantee it,” said the first memo from Bloomberg News. “The management wants everyone to stay until the end, but the risks are unpredictable. Everyone has to make their own decisions. ”

Apple Daily representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong national security officials are blocking the newspaper’s bank accounts and may have to close its print and digital operations if authorities do not allow access to funds, Mark Simon, a senior adviser to Lai, said on Monday. Companies that regularly do business with the newspaper tried to deposit money into its accounts on Friday but were prevented from doing so, he said.

The newspaper had approximately HK $ 521 million in cash at the end of March and said it was able to continue operating for 18 months from April 1 without any new funding injection from Lai, according to in an exchange file. Trading in Next Digital shares has been suspended.

Simon said the authorities’ decision to block access to that money is effectively closing the company. “It’s the government that decides whether Apple Daily stays or goes,” he said. “Once they get rid of us, who else is it?”

Apple Daily is running low on funding to print the Hong Kong newspaper

Hong Kong moves to arrest Lai and target Apple Daily editorial staff have alarmed foreign governments and human rights groups, who say China and the Beijing-backed local administration are undermining constitutionally guaranteed freedoms in Asian financial center.

Hong Kong police arrested five senior employees at the media organization Thursday and froze HK $ 18 million in company assets. About 500 police officers descended on Apple Daily headquarters, searching for offices, stopping journalists from their desks, and removing nearly 40 computers belonging to editorial staff.

Several teams have already told part-time staff, including interns, that there is no need to show up at the office or continue working on the paper, according to three reporters and editors who asked not to be identified. Some employees were planning to leave for other jobs after Thursday’s raid, they said, adding that they were concerned that companies or the media would not hire anyone working at the newspaper.

The newspaper, which hailed the unprecedented pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, has been under increasing pressure since China introduced a national security law in the city last year.

Lai, a well-known media mogul and defender of democracy, is in jail for taking part in unauthorized protests. The City Security Bureau had previously frozen some of Lai’s assets and sent letters to some of his bankers, threatening them with years in prison if they dealt with any of his Hong Kong accounts.

A court in Hong Kong on Saturday denied bail to Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Cheung Kim-hung, the newspaper’s publisher and CEO of Next Digital. Others arrested included Chief Operating Officer Royston Chow and Apple Daily deputy editors Chan Pui-man and Cheung Chi-wai.

The U.S. called for the immediate release of the detained editors, while Human Rights Watch said the arrests reached a “new minimum in an endless attack on press freedom.”

In a statement, the Foreign Correspondents Club, Hong Kong, said it was “concerned that this latest move will serve to intimidate independent media in Hong Kong and anger a repression of the free press,” which guaranteed under the city mini-city constitution, the Basic Law.

Simon, Lai’s adviser, said the government’s moves against Apple Daily tarnish Hong Kong’s image as an international financial hub where information can flow freely and fundamental freedoms are protected.

“You can not limit what the average person considers normal journalism and expect to run an international financial center,” he said. “‘No free press’ is a direct correlation with ‘no free markets’, which means not being an international financial center.”

– With the help of Natalie Lung and Alfred Liu

(Adds details to paragraph 10.)