



Hundreds of young people in line to be vaccinated at pop-up centers over the weekend (Photo: Getty Images)

More than one million Covid-19 strokes were reserved in just two days after the NHS vaccination program opened to all remaining adults in England. The huge increase in bookings comes as health experts say successful vaccination could see all remaining blocking restrictions removed ahead of schedule on July 5, two weeks earlier than currently planned. Hundreds of rows per shot A total of 1,008,472 vaccine appointments were arranged during Friday and Saturday (June 18-19) through the booking service, averaging more than 21,000 every hour, or six every second, NHS England said. The full figure is likely to be higher as it does not include appointments to local GP-run vaccination services or people receiving stroke at entry centers Hundreds of people lined up at London’s Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on Sunday (June 20th) for their kicks, while similar pop-up centers opened at the Olympic Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Charlton Athletic FC, Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace Athletics Center for what has been dubbed Super Saturday. The big vaccination machine has seen the NHS administer about 62 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since Margaret Keenan became the first member of the public to receive a stroke on December 8, 2020. A total of four in five adults have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with three in five now fully vaccinated, according to NHS England And since the spread spread to young people, almost nine million in their twenties and thirties have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. It is hoped that all adults aged 40 and over will receive their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine before the complete lifting of all blocking restrictions in England scheduled for July 19 Promising figures come as Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok and YouTube partner with the government and the NHS in an effort to encourage more young people to apply for their Covid-19 vaccination. NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said it is fantastic that so many young people have come forward for their stroke, now that the vaccination program is open to all adults aged 18 and over. Health Secretary Matt Hancock added: “It is super great to see the continued enthusiasm that young people are showing about vaccines across the country. Vitals is essential for us to build this momentum for second doses, so that people have the fullest protection possible. Changes in the lock from June 21 Prime Minister Boris Johnson had originally planned to end all legal restrictions on the coronavirus in England on Monday (June 21st), but delayed the blockade map by four weeks after concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta Covid-19 variant. Instead, only a small change of restrictions will be made on Monday (June 21st), with the 30-person wedding cap now removed, allowing countries to limit numbers based on the space required to enforce distancing measures social. Mr Johnson is also facing pressure from conservative backbench MPs over current border restrictions, as The Times reported that less than one in 200 passengers from amber list countries are testing positive for Covid-19. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Tory Deputies Committee of 1922, said: In its time, the British were able to reap the benefits of vaccines and for us to move the travel industry.

