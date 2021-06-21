In the Covid-19 vaccine, Ravi Shankar Prasad’s appeal to Rahul Gandhi | Latest India News





Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has criticized the Center for its vaccination policy, to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “The country does not know whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has still vaccinated himself or not. If you (Rahul Gandhi) have not yet been vaccinated Covid-19, my humble call is that please be vaccinated,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said. in Patna, Bihar, according to the ANI news agency. Last week, Congress said party chief Sonia Gandhi had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and that Rahul Gandhi could not take the blow after he contracted coronavirus disease in May. A senior party official said Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to receive the vaccine on May 16, but he tested positive for coronavirus the day before. “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has received both doses of the vaccine. Rahul Gandhi will receive the vaccine after his mandatory waiting period ends,” a senior PTI leader told. Read also | Need quick and complete inoculation, not BJP lies: Rahul Gandhi at the Center ‘extending’ the Covishield dose gap The remarks came after some Union ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned whether senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had received the Covid-19 vaccine and demanded that details of their vaccinations be made available. public. The government has said those who have tested positive for coronavirus should receive the vaccine three months after they have fully recovered. Read also | Rahul Gandhi must choose his political path On Sunday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra defended Rahul Gandhi over BJP questions. “Vaccinations are more important for every citizen of our country. Questions were asked by BJP spokespersons and Ministers, ‘Why did I not get the vaccine and why Rahul, Priyanka do not trust Indian vaccines.’ their facts, “Vadra said in a Facebook post. Vadra also said that since Rahul Gandhi had contracted Covid-19 while campaigning for the polls, he had to wait for a certain amount of time to be vaccinated and clarified that his wife and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra already has shot him. Rahul Gandhi has been the most vocal critic of the Centers’ response to the coronavirus pandemic and attacked her for her vaccination policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos