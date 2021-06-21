As it battles its COVID-19 crisis, India battles a Black Fungal epidemic – India News, Firstpost

Prime Minister Modi described fungal disease as a new challenge and said it was important to set up systems to tackle it.

In the suffocating and tightly packed medical ward at the Civil Hospital, the ear, nose and throat specialist moved rapidly from one bed to another, illuminating a flashlight in a patient’s mouth, examining other X-rays.

The specialist, Dr Bela Prajapati, oversees treatment for nearly 400 patients with mucormycosis, a rare and often deadly fungal disease that has broken out across India in the coat of coronavirus pandemic. Unprepared for this destructive resource COVID-19 second wave, many of India’s hospitals took desperate steps to save lives steps that may have opened the door to another deadly disease.

The pandemic has accelerated an epidemic, Prajapati said.

In three weeks, the number of cases of the disease recognized by the black fungus anomaly because it is found in dead tissue shot up to more than 30,000 from negligible levels. According to news reports, the states have recorded more than 2,100 deaths. The federal health ministry in New Delhi, which is pursuing cases across the country to deliver scarce and expensive antifungal drugs, has not released a fatality figure.

coronavirus the pandemic has drawn sharp lines between rich and poor nations and the epidemic of mucormycosis in India stands as the latest manifestation. During the second wave, which struck India in April, its crackling, underfunded system lacked beds, oxygen and other necessities as infections and deaths increased.

The mucormycosis epidemic adds even more urgency to India’s difficult task of protecting 1.4 billion people. Only a handful have been vaccinated against coronavirus , and they remain vulnerable to a third wave and the consequences that may follow.

Mucormycosis will recede and return early as COVID cases decrease, said Dr. Dileep Mavalankar, an epidemiologist. But it could turn into the third wave if we do not discover why it is happening.

Many doctors in India think they know why. Fungi that eat bones and tissues can attack the gastrointestinal tract, lungs, skin and sinuses, where they often spread to the eye socket and brain if left untreated. Treatment for the disease involves a complex, often disfiguring surgical intervention and an unusual and expensive medicine, contributing to a mortality rate of over 50%.

Mucormycosis does not pass from person to person. It develops from the common spores that are sometimes built in homes and hospitals. Doctors believe that overcrowded hospitals in India and their terrible lack of medical oxygen, left the fungus an opening.

Without enough oxygen to go around, doctors in many countries have injected patients with steroids, a standard treatment for doctors battling COVID globally. They can reduce inflammation in the lungs and help COVID patients breathe easier.

Many doctors prescribe steroids in quantities and for durations that far exceed the recommendations of the World Health Organization, said Arunaloke Chakrabarti, a microbiologist and co-author of a study examining the causes of mucormycosis outbreaks in India. Those steroids may have compromised the patient’s immune systems and been made COVID-19 patients most susceptible to fungal spores.

Steroids can also have dangerously raised blood sugar levels, leaving people with diabetes vulnerable to mucormycosis. This could also increase the chance of blood clotting, leading to malnourished tissue, which is attacked by the fungus, Prajapati said.

Desperate doctors may not have had the opportunity to ask patients if they had diabetes or other conditions before using steroids.

Doctors hardly had any time to do patient management, Chakrabarti said. Everyone was looking at how to take care of the respiratory tract.

According to the health ministry, about four in five patients with mucormycosis have had COVID-19 . More than half have diabetes.

Alok Kumar Chaudry, a 30-year-old engineer with surgical tape over his left eye and tied to an IV drop at the Civil Hospital, is one of those with mucormycosis who first came in with COVID.

He was studying for India’s civil service exam in April in New Delhi when the second wave struck. After positive testing for coronavirus , and with hospital beds, little medicine and oxygen, he jumped on a train to his older brothers’ house in the village of Gujarat. There, his oxygen levels dropped to a potentially lethal 54 percent.

After two weeks in support of oxygen and steroids at a local hospital, he recovered from COVID-19 but developed an acute headache on the left side of his brain. Doctors thought the steroids might have caused it and that they would disappear.

Suddenly the look in my left eye emptied, Chaudry said.

An MRI scan showed mucormycosis. Doctors said they would have to remove his eye.

He went to Ahmedabads Civil Hospital for a second thought. Five specialists supervised an operation involving the removal of dead tissue in his sinus tract. To clear the remaining infection, he took a 15-day course of amphotericin B, an antifungal medication.

Chakrabarti said that if Chaudry kept his eye, he could still lose his life, as surgeons could not remove the thin layer of infection behind his eye without removing the eye himself.

I lost sight in my left eye, my studies have suffered, Chaudry said. I definitely want to know why mucus is formed. If his treatment is wrong, then someone is responsible. If it is the wrath of God, what can I do?

The study Chakrabarti co-authored, published this month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said high steroid use, correlation with diabetes, and unsanitary conditions in some hospitals had played a role.

Even before the pandemic, India recorded about 50 cases of mucormycosis per year, compared to, on average, a single case every two years in the United States and Western Europe. Environmental conditions play a role, just as the incidence of diabetes India has more than twice as many people with this condition than the United States.

Usually in India, mucormycosis affects people with diabetes who are unaware of their condition or who do not take insulin properly. But in the current outbreak, many patients had no history of diabetes. The common denominator was a COVID-19 steroid-treated infection, say clinicians and researchers.

The government in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, declared mucormycosis an epidemic in May. Other states have followed. Whether patients live or die often depends on how quickly they undergo debridement surgery to remove the fungus and then begin a two-week course of amphotericin B.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat, described fungal disease as a new challenge and said it was important to set up systems to tackle it.

India makes small supplies of B amphotericin, which can be obtained for free at some public hospitals. But because supplies are limited, India is importing it from the United States, where it costs about $ 300 per bottle. Each patient needs 60 to 100 vials. Gilead Science, the American manufacturer, has donated about 200,000 bottles.

Doctors are using cheaper, more effective but more toxic drugs, posing a risk of kidney damage.

This is a very painful choice, said Dr Atul Patel, an infectious disease specialist at Sterling Private Hospital in Ahmedabad who has treated dozens of patients with burst mucormycosis.

Patel, another of the study authors, said steroids, which in India are commonly prescribed for routine illnesses like diarrhea or fever, were prescribed for COVID-19 patients with mild infections who did not need them.

This was the case for one of Patels patients, Ambaben Heerabhai Patel, 60, the matriarch of an agricultural family in rural Gujarat, who is paying about $ 700 a day for antifungal treatment and other services in Sterling.

It’s a huge cost, but Ambaben Patel had not seen Dr Patel any connection to previous health issues related to her diabetes. After back to back infections COVID-19 and then mucormycosis, she did not want to risk.

Arriving at the hospital on May 17 with a severe headache and numbness in her face, Ambaben Patel said in early June from her private room at Sterling Hospital that she felt healthy for the first time in more than a month.

To Dr. Patel, she said, he likes my master.

