Sri Lanka to investigate viral social media image showing a row of men kneeling in front of soldiers

The Sri Lankan military has launched an investigation after a viral image on social media showed a string of men kneeling in front of soldiers for allegedly violating the Covid-19 blockade. The Sri Lankan Army immediately dismissed Army personnel involved in their duties after an alleged misconduct of some Army personnel in the Eravur area was announced, a statement from the Sri Lankan military said on Sunday. Sri Lanka recently extended its blockade in an effort to contain a third wave of infections and has recorded nearly 240,000 cases, and more than 2,500 deaths. The military claimed that an initial military police investigation had already begun after some photos went viral depicting an alleged harassment, gathered in a group of civilians on a street corner in the Eravur area. The military said the officer in charge was also removed with immediate effect. Recommended Upon completion of the detailed investigation, the military will adopt stricter disciplinary measures against all erroneous army personnel, she said. According to local reports, the incident took place on Saturday in the town of Eravur in the Batticaloa district, in eastern Sri Lanka. Viral images showed men kneeling on a street in front of soldiers with their arms outstretched. They were reportedly being punished for violating the Covid-19 blockade. Locals said the incident has raised fears in the town of Eravur. , Told Mohammed Ismail Marzook, 44, a daily wage Hindu: I just went by bike to buy my diabetes medication at our local pharmacy, and some rice nearby. I even pointed to the empty box of my pills, but the soldiers forced me to kneel right there along with several others, with my hands raised. I explained to them in Sinhala that I am a patient and that I left only to buy medicines, which are allowed, he added. But they would not listen and beat me, as if they were making cattle, he said while adding that the last thing he expected was to be beaten and humiliated. Easwaran Rutnam, editor-in-chief of the Colombo Gazette news agency, wrote on Twitter: If true, this is very disturbing. Tamil media has published alleged images of troops in Eravur forcing people violating travel restrictions to kneel and raise their hands. I hope the authorities see this, he had said on Saturday. While Ambika Satkunanathan, who is the former commissioner of the Human Rights Commission in Sri Lanka, wrote on Twitter that the sentence received by the army could constitute degrading treatment or punishment. She said Article 11 of the Sri Lankan constitution prohibits cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Alsoshtë also a violation under the Convention Against Torture.

