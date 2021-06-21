The China Migrant Elephant Herd has now reached a settlement

The herd of Asian stray elephants in China was currently crawling in a special area in Dalongtan settlement in Yunnan province, authorities said. The herd moved back and forth in the area about 280 meters in diameter in Dalongtan between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, according to headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration. A male elephant, who lost his way 15 days ago, is now about 24.3km away from the herd, Xinhua news agency reports. All 15 elephants are safe and sound, according to headquarters. Experts are continuing to work on plans to guide elephant migration, and precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of animals and local residents.

A ton of food was given to the elephants on Sunday.

The elephants traveled about 500 km north of their forest home in Yunnan Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before arriving in Kunming, the provincial capital, on June 2nd.

For more than a month, authorities have been sending police to escort the herd, evacuate roads to facilitate their passage, and use food to distract them from entering densely populated areas.

Asian elephants are found mainly in Yunnan and are under level A protection in China.

The wild elephant population in the province has grown to about 300, from 193 in the 1980s.

