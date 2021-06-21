The British Foreign Secretary confirms his visit to Cambodia, says the Foreign Ministry





PHNOM PENH, June 21 (Phnom Penh Post / ANN): British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will pay an official visit to Cambodia on Wednesday to further boost bilateral co-operation, the Cambodian Foreign Ministry said in a press release Monday. . The next visit comes at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn. During his stay in Phnom Penh, Raab will also have a meeting with Cambodian Environment Minister Say Samal, he added. His meeting with the Cambodian Prime Minister, however, is not expected to take place. Prime Minister Hun Sen on June 19 announced that he had been indirectly exposed to Covid-19 and would continue to be quarantined until July 3. He was first placed in solitary confinement on 19 June. Hun Sen said this has prompted him to cancel all scheduled personal and virtual meetings, including one with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab scheduled for June 23. Although meetings with Cambodian and foreign guests have been canceled, I will continue to work as usual with (government) institutions and the armed forces through Zoom, during which no one can approach me, he said. The Prime Minister did not specify with whom he had contacted and whether he had planned a personal meeting with the UK Foreign Minister. Arrived for comment on June 20, UK Deputy Ambassador to Cambodia Marc Thayre told The Post that the embassy could not disclose the agenda of meetings with the press. (But) would have been about bilateral relations. A press release will be issued after his detailed visit, he said. – Phnom Penh Post / ANN







