Thai divers remove fishing nets by whitewashing protected coral reefs





KO LOSIN, Thailand, June 21 (Reuters) – Forty divers have removed abandoned fishing nets covering coral reefs in a protected area in the Gulf of Thailand in a two-day operation ending Sunday. The removal of nets by a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Thai Resource Search Center, assisted by the Royal Thai Navy, revealed long coral whitening lines within the protected area around Ko Losin, a small rocky island in southern bay waters . “Ghost nets are a big problem in Thailand,” said a diver belonging to SOS Group volunteer Wannapa Thammasangwan, referring to lost or dumped fishing nets. Divers tied air-filled plastic bags to the net to bring it to the surface, carefully cutting the captured parts into coral. Divers make six trips over the weekend to complete the operation. “The hardest part of this operation was removing the fishing net from the staghorn coral because it was full of branches and fragile,” said Chanchot Piriyasati, a volunteer master diver. Wannapa said the nets, which measured 2,750 m sq (29,601 sq ft) had been in the area around Koh Losin, about 72 km (45 miles) off the coast of the southern Thai province of Pattani, for a month and a half. Wannapa estimated that these networks could cost over a million baht ($ 32,000). “This was not the biggest. Every year we remove nets like this here,” Wannapa said. Wannapa and other divers spend a lot of time investigating reports of fishing nets drowning in reefs in Thai waters, making at least five departure expeditions a year at their own expense. After the nets were removed on Sunday – from depths ranging from 13 m to 26 m – about 500 sq m of bleached reef was discovered. The gum is expected to heal in two or three months. About 640,000 tons of fishing nets end up in the ocean globally each year, becoming ghost equipment, according to the United Nations. ($ 1 = 31.56 baht) Reporting by Jorge Silva and Artoon Pookasook; Written by Karishma Singh; Edited by Tom Hogue Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

