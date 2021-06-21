Government postpones I do or die meeting for social care in England | Social care

A do-it-yourself social care appointment involving Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock has been postponed, of course, as the government came under renewed pressure for delays in setting a policy for the sector.

The meeting between the prime minister, chancellor and health secretary, envisioned as a chance to set broad social welfare policy objectives, was scheduled for Tuesday. It is not known why it was postponed, or when the meeting will take place.

Asked about the postponement, Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, claimed he was unaware of the initial meeting. “I did not know it was happening and I did not know it was canceled,” he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

Kwarteng said developing a plan to properly fund social care in England, as promised by Johnson when he became first prime minister, remains a priority for the government.

You would appreciate that we had an extraordinary year in terms of Covid’s response, he said. Somethings is something we need to act on and we need to work out what is our response to this very urgent problem.

Ministers face increasing pressure to not only come up with a plan for the sector, but to commit enough spending to ensure that it is not routine for people’s savings to be consumed by social care costs in old age.

Writing for the Daily Mail on Monday, Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary who now chairs the Commons health committee, urged Johnson to ignore national bean counters and devote sufficient resources to social care.

Calling the meeting between Johnson, Sunak and Hancock a moment to do or die for social care, Hunt argued it would be a false economy to limit spending given the shocking effects of insufficient care provision in the NHS.

He wrote: Nothing could be worse as we try to reduce the waiting time for 5 million people and we are guaranteed winter crisis after winter crisis when hospitals are full. So instead of dipping our heads in the sand and hoping the problem goes away, it’s time to catch the nettle.

Sir Andrew Dilnot, who wrote a 2011 government-commissioned report on social care options, also called for ambition, saying a 1% increase in total government spending would lead us to a system for which we should all be ashamed of a system we can be proud of.

He said to Him Today: My encouragement would be: be generous. The sums of money they were talking about are not large and the impact this has on people’s lives is massive.

Dilnot said that rather than the endless squabbles over social care payment limits, the idea of ​​fair payments should be addressed through general taxation.

If we want richer people to pay more towards social care, then let us have a national security contribution dedicated to social care, he said.

Attempting to use the social care system to target richer people will always be unsuccessful, because the only people it would target would be rich people who were unlucky enough to have enough social care needs. So its kind of a category error. Justice is important, but the tax system is the best way to achieve it.