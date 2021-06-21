International
Government postpones I do or die meeting for social care in England | Social care
A do-it-yourself social care appointment involving Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock has been postponed, of course, as the government came under renewed pressure for delays in setting a policy for the sector.
The meeting between the prime minister, chancellor and health secretary, envisioned as a chance to set broad social welfare policy objectives, was scheduled for Tuesday. It is not known why it was postponed, or when the meeting will take place.
Asked about the postponement, Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, claimed he was unaware of the initial meeting. “I did not know it was happening and I did not know it was canceled,” he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.
Kwarteng said developing a plan to properly fund social care in England, as promised by Johnson when he became first prime minister, remains a priority for the government.
You would appreciate that we had an extraordinary year in terms of Covid’s response, he said. Somethings is something we need to act on and we need to work out what is our response to this very urgent problem.
Ministers face increasing pressure to not only come up with a plan for the sector, but to commit enough spending to ensure that it is not routine for people’s savings to be consumed by social care costs in old age.
Writing for the Daily Mail on Monday, Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary who now chairs the Commons health committee, urged Johnson to ignore national bean counters and devote sufficient resources to social care.
Calling the meeting between Johnson, Sunak and Hancock a moment to do or die for social care, Hunt argued it would be a false economy to limit spending given the shocking effects of insufficient care provision in the NHS.
He wrote: Nothing could be worse as we try to reduce the waiting time for 5 million people and we are guaranteed winter crisis after winter crisis when hospitals are full. So instead of dipping our heads in the sand and hoping the problem goes away, it’s time to catch the nettle.
Sir Andrew Dilnot, who wrote a 2011 government-commissioned report on social care options, also called for ambition, saying a 1% increase in total government spending would lead us to a system for which we should all be ashamed of a system we can be proud of.
He said to Him Today: My encouragement would be: be generous. The sums of money they were talking about are not large and the impact this has on people’s lives is massive.
Dilnot said that rather than the endless squabbles over social care payment limits, the idea of fair payments should be addressed through general taxation.
If we want richer people to pay more towards social care, then let us have a national security contribution dedicated to social care, he said.
Attempting to use the social care system to target richer people will always be unsuccessful, because the only people it would target would be rich people who were unlucky enough to have enough social care needs. So its kind of a category error. Justice is important, but the tax system is the best way to achieve it.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]