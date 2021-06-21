The Tokyo Olympics will allow indoor spectators





Domestic spectators will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the Games president announced on Monday, ending months of speculation that athletes could be deprived of a lively audience in a bid to reduce the risk of broadcasting. coronavirus. The decision resolves the last major logistical issue facing the Games organizers, which have been delayed for a year due to the pandemic, all but guarantee that the event will move forward despite ongoing concerns. Spectators from outside were barred from participating in March in a major concession to the realities of the pandemic. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said the International Olympic Committee had agreed that crowds would be allowed up to 50 percent of the seats capacity, up to 10,000 people. However, if the pandemic situation worsens or if emergency measures are declared by the Japanese government, the Games may be held without spectators. The decision to allow people in Japan to attend the event shows growing confidence that the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to start on July 23 and last until August 8, will continue, after months of concern that they may become a widespread event as athletes and other staff flock to the city from all over the world.

Concerns have eased significantly in recent weeks as the number of Japans virus cases falls and vaccination levels rise. After a slow distribution, the country is now administering nearly one million doses of the vaccine every day. About 18 percent of the population has received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 7.3 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database. However, concerns remain. Japan’s top coronavirus adviser, Shigeru Omi, has repeatedly warned against allowing spectators, which he believes adds an unnecessary layer of risk. This month, organizers said about 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who registered to help the Games left, citing fears of infection among their reasons. Recently in May, a poll showed that 83 percent of people in Japan did not approve of plans to continue with the event. But these figures have returned along with the improvement of the virus situation in the country. Olympic officials said more than 80 percent of the athletes had been vaccinated. Other groups, including staff members, journalists covering the event and some volunteers, will also receive shots. Aware of public concerns, Olympic officials have also agreed to strict conditions for the Games. Athletes will be tested regularly for the coronavirus and their movements will be restricted and monitored. Failure to follow the rules can lead to disqualification or even expulsion.

The Games will have spectator rules aimed at reducing transmission risks, including wearing a mask, stopping screaming, and specific travel instructions to and from places. A panel of expert committee advisers told reporters Friday that the rules are likely to be stricter than those currently in place for other live sporting events, such as baseball.

