Friendship centers, cities to host the celebrations of the National Day of the Indigenous People





Monday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) in Canada, with various events and activities taking place throughout Saskatchewan. In Regina, the ninth annual NIPD celebration practically takes place. A live broadcast event that will take place through the city’s Facebook NIPD page will feature learning opportunities about the culture, heritage and achievements of the First Inuit and Mtis First Nations. Shows begin at 10 a.m. CST. Once the event is over, a City of Regina press release says SaskaTel Max would display a recording upon request. Elsewhere, the Nwo-Ytina Friendship Center is set to host an event in Regina that will include a keynote address by Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty and a speech by Cowessess First Nation Chief Kadmus Delorme. This event will take place in the Core Community Park at 1219 Ave. 11th at 4pm CST. Everyone who participates is required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. At City Bridge, Saskatoon’s Indian Mtis Friendship Center is set to launch the first installment of our two-part series Our Voice: Indigenous Languages ​​Close to Home. The series looks at the work being done to revive indigenous languages ​​through education, the arts, community partnerships and activism. Friendship Center executive director Robert Doucette says the series will explore language as culture and provide a brief overview of “what the future holds” for indigenous Saskatoon culture and language. “We are proud to shine a light on the many ways we can celebrate our languages ​​and the people who are responsible for making the resurrection happen,” Doucette said in a prepared statement. Georgina Jolibois, mayor of La Loche and a former MP, will tell the story of how she and some of her colleagues at the federal level struggled to get the Indigenous Languages ​​Act passed. Chandrell Marshall will share a story about the Heritage Michif pre-kindergarten program at Westmount Community School. Elder Cree and Knowledge Holder Joseph Naytowhow and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark will share a story about the city’s Placemakert contemporary art program and Cree grip projects on River Land and the Craft Council Building. The event will be organized through Friendship Center website. In Prince Albert, the friendship center of that city will also host a virtual event. Local artists, singers and dancers will perform live and virtually, and the event lineup also features beaded videos and a money-making tutorial. Things are set to start at 2pm CST through the YouTube page of Prince Albert Indian’s Mtis Friendship Center.

