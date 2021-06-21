Europe watches with concern as the Delta variant spreads rapidly in the UK and LisbonExBulletin

footprint Armando Franca / AP

A worrying rise in coronavirus infections in Europe is being driven by the Delta variant, according to global health leaders, although immunization levels in some countries are rising.

Increased cases reported in the UK and Portugal have forced officials to re-implement blocking restrictions or hold the removal of pandemic mandates. Officials in France, Germany and Spain say they are closely monitoring groups of Delta-related infections.

The type, also known as B.1.617.2 was first discovered in India. It is now “well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility,” said Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization. said Friday.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be effective against this type.

One last study by Public Health England showed two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant compared to 93% effectiveness against the Alpha variant, the first variant discovered in the UK The vaccine provided only 33% protection after just one dose.

Still, in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares similar concerns about the spread of Delta. The CDC last week declared it a “variant of concern,” meaning it poses a significant threat to unvaccinated people.

The UK and Portugal report Delta-led growth

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week a delay in plans to remove the final elements of the country’s blockade restrictions, citing the spread of the type “faster than expected”.

Originally set to end Monday, Johnson said restrictions on businesses and major events will remain in effect until July 19th.

In the UK, data show that 99% of nationwide confirmed and genotyped coronavirus cases are the Delta variant, according to Public Health England.

Weekly government data from 18 June showed that the number of the UK Delta variant has increased by 33,630 from the week before last week to a total of 75,953.

Alberto Pezzali / AP

This is despite the country’s high rate of immunization: 59.5% of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. A reported 81.6% of the population has received a dose, according to government data.

Dr. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Insurance Agency said in a statement, “The increase is mainly in younger age groups, a large proportion of whom were unvaccinated but are now invited to receive the vaccine.”

On Friday, the government announced that every adult over the age of 18 is eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Authorities in Portugal banned all weekend trips in and out of Lisbon to cut off any further spread of the virus to other parts of the country.

Portugal National Institutes of Health reported this weekend the Delta variant is shown to be in at least 60% of new cases in the country’s capital, Lisbon. The country reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Spain, Germany and France look on with concern

Cases related to the Delta type are reported to be low in France, Spain and Germany, but the health minister of each nation warns that the Delta variant is perceived as a real threat.

As of June 14, Spain reported that the Delta variant accounted for less than 1% of cases.

The region of Catalonia in Spain, in the northeast, reported that 20% of new cases were related to the Delta type, announced regional health official Josep Maria Argimon in a press conference last Thursday.

Argimon warned that Delta could be the predominant variant across the country within two to four weeks.

This has not stopped the nation from moving forward with the removal of some COVID-19 restrictions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez announced on Friday the masks will no longer have to be worn outside the country starting June 26th.

German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said it is not if the Delta variant becomes dominant, but “when and under what conditions.”

France reported that 2-4% of virus samples being analyzed in the country showed the Delta variant, according to French Health Minister Olivier Vran.

“We are in the process of destroying the virus and destroying the pandemic and in no way should we allow the Delta variant to take the lead,” Vran said last Tuesday, according to to Financial Times.

“You could say this is still low, but it is similar to the situation in the UK a few weeks ago,” he said.