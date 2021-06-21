Tokyo reports 236 new COVID-19 cases on Monday





Tokyo confirmed 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, rising from 209 infections reported a week ago and 235 cases reported on June 7th. The seven-day average of new daily cases in the capital reached 391.9, from 380.4 a week ago, the metropolitan government said. The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients under the capital criteria increased by two as of Sunday to 47. The capital also reported a virus-related death. Elsewhere, Okinawa prefecture, which is the only prefecture under a coronavirus emergency since the status ended on Sunday, posted 33 cases, while Hokkaido reported 37 cases and four deaths. As of Monday morning, the total number of confirmed cases nationwide was 785,984, up from 10,049 a week earlier. The growth rate slowed by about 2,600 from last week, marking a decline for the fifth week in a row. Meanwhile, the country’s death toll from the virus rose from 349 to 14,439. According to the prefecture, Tokyo topped the list of total cases, at 169,085, followed by Osaka Prefecture at 102,440, Kanagawa Prefecture at 65,464, Aichi Prefecture at 50,513 and Saitama Prefecture at 45,531. Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures were moved to a semi-emergency on Monday after emerging from the country’s third state of emergency the day before. The quasi-emergency designation, which allows for strong “priority” measures similar to those that can be taken under a state of emergency, is set to continue until July 11th. The government hopes to prevent the recurrence of new cases of infection in the lead of the Tokyo Delayed Olympics, which will open on July 23 and Before the Olympics, set to begin on August 24. The seven prefectures that were displaced in the quasi-emergency phase by the state of emergency were Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka. Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures did not move to quasi-emergency although they emerged from the state of emergency. Okinawa Prefecture will remain under emergency until July 11. “There will be no solution other than tightening countermeasures if infections increase again” in areas that have emerged from the state of emergency this time, said Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura during a television program. “We will consider declaring a state of emergency again without hesitation as we review the hospital bed situation.” The near-emergency designation ended Sunday in Gifu and Mie prefectures and was extended to July 11 in Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. With seven prefectures, including the newly added Tokyo, the designation touches on a total of 10 prefectures. In 10 prefectures, restaurants and bars are required to be closed until 8 pm in areas located under quasi-emergency. If institutions take enough measures to prevent infection, they will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages until 7 p.m. Governors of prefectures may take tougher coronavirus measures at their discretion. The almost emergency designation also allows governments to order businesses to cut their operating hours. Those who do not follow such orders may be subject to a fine of up to 200,000. On Sunday, Japan reported a total of 1,308 new cases and 20 virus-related deaths. According to the health ministry, the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by 26 from the previous day to 714. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO Enlarge)







