The woman who killed the rapist stepfather, turned into a man, continues the trial in France

The trial in Chalon-sur-Saone, Burgundy, France, will take place until Friday (Representative)

Dijon, France:

A French woman who killed the man who raped her for years like her stepfather before becoming her husband and pimp continues the murder trial on Monday.

The case has mobilized women advocates against male violence, with hundreds of thousands of people signing a petition for her release.

“I had to put an end to it,” Valerie Bacot, 40, wrote in her book “Everybody Knew,” adding, “I was scared, all the time.”

Bacot was 12 years old when her mother’s partner, Daniel Polette, who was 25 years older, raped her for the first time.

He was sent to prison, but after his release he returned and resumed serial rapes.

At age 17, Bacot became pregnant, was kicked out of the house by her alcoholic mother, and went to live with Polette.

Polette, also a heavy drinker, became increasingly violent, attacking him with a hammer at one point.

He later ordered her to work as a prostitute for the truck drivers passing through, using a Peugeot human transporter.

Investigators confirmed that Polette threatened to kill him if he refused, pointing guns at them several times.

When Polette began questioning her 14-year-old daughter Karline about her flowery sexuality, Bacot said she decided “this should stop.”

In March 2016, after Polette ordered his wife to suffer another sexual humiliation from a client, she used the pistol he kept hidden in the car to kill her with a single bullet in the back of her neck.

Bacot hid the body with the help of two of her four children. In October 2017 she was arrested, confessed and a year later released pending her trial while under judicial control.

Her lawyers said that “the extreme violence she suffered for 25 years and the fear that her daughter would be afterwards” prompted her to kill Polette.

The same lawyers, Janine Bonaggiunta and Nathalie Tomasini, had already defended Jacqueline Sauvage, a French woman who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of her abusive husband but won the presidential pardon in 2016 after becoming a symbol of the fight against violence women.

“These women who are victims of violence have no protection. The judiciary is still very slow, not very responsive and very lenient with perpetrators who can continue to exercise their violent power,” Bonaggiunta told AFP.

“This is exactly what can push a desperate woman to kill in order to survive,” she said.

Bacot was “certain she needed to perform this act to protect her children,” a court assessment found.

More than 500,000 people have signed a petition demanding that Bacot, who risks life in prison for murder, be acquitted.

The trial in Chalon-sur-Saone, in the central region of Burgundy in France, will take place until Friday.

