Sirius Transformation: $ 435 Million Luxury Apartments Sold in Former Social Housing Block | HOUSING





The Sydneys Sirius building has continued its transformation from the historic block of social housing to the $ 435 million luxury apartment complex in the block sold over the weekend. Penthouse with infinity pools and an average value of more than $ 100,000 per square foot were among the sales, including one built as a pod on top of the building which sold for $ 35 million, reported Australians. About 80% of Siriuss 89 properties were sold over the weekend, two years after the Berejiklian government controversially sold the building to private builders for $ 150 million. Justin Brown, chief executive of CBRE, the real estate company that sells apartments in Sirius, told the Australian that if I had 10 more homes under $ 20 million with pools, I could have sold them. Residents are expected to start moving into the redeveloped building by the end of 2022. Surrounded by icons including Sydney Port Bridge, Opera House and Quay Circular, Sirius was built in the 1970s to provide housing for the low-income residents of the Rocks, a suburb adjacent to the Sydneys CBD. The New South Wales government first marked its intention to sell the building in 2015 and there was a public outcry in the following years as ministers repeatedly ignored a recommendation to inherit the brutalist building. A community campaign, Save Our Sirius, was formed as part of a public campaign to preserve the building, and unions imposed a green ban on any union-related companies involved in the demolition of the building. In January 2018, 93-year-old Myra Demetriou became the last resident forced from her home to pave the way for the sale of the buildings. When it was sold in June 2019 for $ 150 million, the NSW government said private buyers would renovate the building inside and that the proceeds of the sale would go to building new social housing in other areas of Sydney. Last month, a newspaper ad for luxury apartments generated outrage on social media. The ad urged readers to live in the world’s most iconic port, while saying the former social housing block had been reimagined for a modern sensibility, with a level of luxury deserving of its port front address. CBRE was contacted for comment.

