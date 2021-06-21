the next global crisis? – AirQualityNews

Birth rates throughout the world have dropped dramatically already, and in European countries they are falling below population replacement rates. While these reductions may come as a result of many adults delaying childbirth, a large body of research suggests that this is not the full picture. Pippa Neill, editor at Air Quality News investigates disturbing environmental factors that may be responsible for the decline in our fertility rates.

Decreased fertility rate

It may sound like something out of a dystopian novel, but all over the world, fertility levels are falling at an alarming rate. In an groundbreaking study published last July in The Lancet, researchers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics found that worldwide, fertility levels have halved from 4.7 in 1950 to 2.4 in 2017.

In this study, the authors explain that age is one of the main reasons for these declining birth rates. With more women in education and work than ever before, a growing number of women are choosing to have fewer children and are choosing to do so later in life.

However, research seems to suggest that these trends are not simply for greater gender equality. In fact, even when you check your age, research suggests that fertility levels are still declining. In a study published in 2017, an international group of researchers found that sperm counts among men in North America, Europe and New Zealand have dropped by more than 53% since 1973.

Although there is no definitive reason behind this, more and more researchers are heading towards a host of environmental factors.

Environmental factors

Professor Audrey Gaskins, an expert on the relationship between environmental, dietary and lifestyle factors and fertility at Emory University, Atlanta, told Air Quality News: Age is by far the biggest risk factor when it comes to infertility, but more and more we are discovering that different environments factors are also playing an important role.

There is a wide range of chemicals that have been found to be potentially dangerous when it comes to fertility: parabens found in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, flame retardants found in furniture, BPA used to make certain plastics and potentially more the most important of them all – air pollution.

Air pollution is very worrying because it actually seems to affect fertility at several different time points and at different levels, explains Professor Gaskins.

When looking at male and female fertility markers, studies have shown that air pollution is associated with a lower sperm count in men, meaning that men who have a higher lifetime exposure to air pollution have higher concentrations. lower sperm count and poor sperm quality.

Then on the female side, air pollution is associated with an increased risk of menstrual cycle dysfunctions and irregular periods. Potentially associated with accelerated ovarian aging.

When a pregnant woman is exposed to air pollution, the gametes of developing fetuses, which means that sperm or ovarian glands can also be affected – this means that this change can be passed on to the next generation.

So the study seems to suggest that air pollution can affect our reproductive health on both the male and female side, but that it can also have an effect on the upstream generation.

Despite this growing study, in the UK, information and advice for those struggling with infertility or reproductive issues do not mention the potential impact of air pollution.

Tone Marvis-Jack, co-founder of the Fertility Foundation, a UK-based charity that provides support and assistance to individuals and couples with access to fertility treatment, told Air Quality News: Many patients coming through the Fertility Foundation Fertility is raising awareness of the fact that they were also struggling with their breathing, seeing much more people with asthma.

It’s really hard to attribute it to a specific thing, but when we look at people’s lifestyles, it’s something that keeps popping up from time to time.

Global impact

It would be easy to think that the drop in the birth rate could be a positive thing; a smaller population will reduce our carbon emissions, reduce deforestation, and reduce our demand for land resources. However, researchers have pointed out that a declining population can lead to many complex social, political and economic issues.

As explained by Professor Audrey: This is a really new research body, but I think it’s really important to influence politics.

No one wants to hear that air pollution is causing women to lose babies or causing couples to struggle to have children – not only does this have a severe emotional impact, but it also has other major economic impacts.

According to a report published by the research firm International Strategic Analysis, a drop in the birth rate will lead to fewer workers, which could lead to labor shortages and in turn slow economic growth. The declining birth rate also means that the average age of the population continues to rise, and if the aging population is not economically active, they can become a burden on the economy.

Who pays for health care for the elderly? Will people still be able to retire from work? Who cares for the elderly? – these may soon become questions to which we are all trying to answer.

Beyond the economic impact, it is also important to highlight the emotional impact that infertility issues can bring. Tone Marvis-Jack has seen this first hand, he explained: Every day we see patients with mental health problems, we see broken relationships, totally ruined marriages – infertility can very quickly become a full consuming factor in life your.

You were taught in school how not to get pregnant, but you are not really taught about your future options and the battles you can face when you want to start a family. The conversations are very one-sided at the moment.

The future

What is particularly alarming is that these trends show no sign of slowing down, according to one estimate, the number of people on the planet is expected to peak at 9.7 billion around 2064, before dropping to 8.8 billion at the end of the century.

Researchers have also warned that as the effects of the climate crisis worsen, it could continue to affect our fertility.

Dr Thalia Segal, a specialist in diagnosing and treating the causes of fertility told Air Quality News: We know that with climate change, the number of fires is increasing, especially in the West Coast of the United States where I am based.

These fires pose a very important problem of air pollution, and yet the link that this pollution has with infertility is still largely unexplored.

This year we had a natural experiment to explore this issue further, in early 2020 we had the worst fires in the history of states, the world was actually fiery, and then this followed a national blockage where air pollution was minimal, the best we have ever had.

It gave us a truly unique opportunity to investigate the link between air pollution and fertility.

To understand this connection, Dr Thalia is currently undertaking an extensive research project looking at blood follicular sperm from patients who have undergone IVF during the pandemic and comparing them to IVF patients who were exposed to recent fires. Although her findings are not yet final, Dr Thalia expects to see truly significant results.

Understanding the role that environmental factors such as air pollution play when it comes to infertility is very important. Not only is it essential to use this information to influence medical policy and advice, but it is also essential so that methods to improve population growth do not change progress in women’s education.

As explained by Professor Audrey: I think one of the reasons that air pollution is particularly troubling is because at an individual level you have very little control over what you are exposed to, you need policy guidance at a country or county level to be really made a difference

Recent research has shown that in the US, Europe and other developed countries where our exposure to air pollution is relatively low, we were still seeing the effects that air pollution can have on fertility.

This means that the air pollution we currently consider safe may still be affecting our overall and reproductive health – so perhaps our safe limits should be even lower.

With new research emerging all the time, this is still a relatively unexplored area of ​​research, but while we wait to discover all the answers, there has never been a better time to finally reduce air pollution. As stated by Professor Audrey and reiterated by the World Health Organization, when it comes to air pollution there is no safe level.

This article first appeared in the June issue of Air Quality News Magazine, which is available for viewing here.