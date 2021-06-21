Belarus Ryanair Forced Flight: EU may adopt more sanctions





European Union governments have decided to sanction several sectors of Belarus’ economy, including potassium-related industries in the ground and oil, as well as 86 individuals and entities, as the bloc increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said the foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday would approve measures targeting people and companies and discuss a special package of economic sanctions which would be presented to leaders. of the EU at a summit later this week. The economic sanctions “will affect sectors of the Belarusian economy which are directly linked to exports,” Borrell told reporters on the way to the meeting. “Sanctions are a way to put pressure on the Belarussian government, and this will seriously damage the Belarussian economy.” Most important of the economic sanctions – related to the forced reduction of a Ryanair flight between two of the block capitals and the arrest of a journalist – may be the restrictions placed on potassium sales. Soil nutrients are one of Belarus’ main exports and the country’s only abundant mineral resource. Belarus increased its revenues from potash fertilizer exports by 18% in January-April to $ 834 million, according to the national statistics committee. Last year, potash shipments secured the country $ 2.4 billion. Belarus’s $ 750 million bonds, expected for 2031, fell, sending yields by about 70 basis points, most since the debt was issued a year ago. Advanced rate at 8.35%, highest recorded. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters that economic sanctions would affect seven sectors, including potassium phosphate, finance, telecom surveillance technology and a further strengthening of weapons. embargo. “We have to think about where it hurts the most, and that has to be surgical,” he said. “We want to strike at the regime, not the people.” The measures are also expected to include export restrictions on supplies to the tobacco industry and will stop EU operators, including insurance companies, from providing new services and loans to the government in Belarus, the central bank and some of the largest state-owned entities. , according to a person familiar with the proposals. The bloc is also seeking to ban new lending from multilateral development banks, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. The measures are being coordinated with the US, according to two people. Following the forced landing of a Ryanair flight to Minsk last month and the arrest of a journalist on board, the EU has already banned Belarusian carriers from flying over European airspace, as well as landing and take-off from the block airports. The EU had previously sanctioned seven Belarusian units and 88 individuals, including Lukashenko himself, and was working to add more people to the list even before the arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich. Add-ons to the list include judges, ministers and other lawmakers, the air force and high-level law enforcement officers, business leaders and companies supporting the regime. – With the help of Jennifer Jacobs, Katharina Rosskopf and Dana El Baltaji (Updates with additional export restrictions in paragraph seven.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

