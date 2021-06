Gebeka International Announces First Sales Acquisition Sheba (Exclusive) | tidings

Gebeka International’s new animated feature sales outfit has ridden the age-old fairy tale Sheba, following in the footsteps of the legendary African figure Queen of Sheba. It marks a first sales acquisition for France-based Gebeka International, which officially launched last week at the Annecy International Film Festival by founding partners Wild Bunch International and Gebeka Films. The production was requested at the 2021 edition of the Cartoon Movie animation co-production forum in Bordeaux, where it was one of the hottest projects this March. Billed as an adventurous family film in the Indiana Jones tradition, it revolves around a young girl who embarks on a perilous journey across the Horn of Africa in 1938 in search of her father an archaeologist after being captured by Benito Mussolini’s loyal Italian invading troops . Her path traverses a high-spirited young man from an Ethiopian tribe, who becomes her traveling companion. Against the backdrop of territories archeological sites and magnificent landscapes, the young heroine joins the resistance struggle of a people whose ancestors were once subjects of the Queen of Sheba. The film is currently in production for the expected distribution in the fourth quarter of 2024. Alexis Ducord and Benjamin Massoubre, who previously worked together as co-director and editor of the monster theme park selection in Cannes 2017 Zombillenium, co-direct. The couple also gets credit for the script with Emmanuel Leduc. Award-winning composer Ric Neveux is writing the score. The character design is by Julien Le Rolland, who also worked on Mr.ombillenium also as Asterix: The secret of magic medicine, Houdini AND delusionst Perhaps Paris-based Movies is the leading production company. His credits include Oscar nominees Ernest and Celestine, as well as Audience Award winner Remi Chays Annecy Long way to the North AND Disaster Jane, who won the Annecys Cristal Award for Best Picture in 2020. Gebeka International will present the project to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival and CAA Media Finance represents US rights.

