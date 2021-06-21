Rotary Holds International Dinner News, Sports, Work

MARIETTA – The 15th Annual International Dinner hosted by the Marietta Breakfast Road Club returned to activism this year, with some optional modifications being offered.

Dinner was divided into two timelines and an opportunity to go for those who wanted to make one “Drive-through” and pick up food was available. The event was organized at the Marietta Shriners Club. Guests were able to enjoy food from around the world and find delightful chunks at the Silent World Bazaar auction, all while taking advantage of literacy projects within Washington County.

Community members who are from other countries or first generation family members set up tables with authentic cultural dishes to try out the guests. An example is Monica Carhuay, a local from Lima, Peru, who made (along with her daughter) dishes from different regions of Peru.

There were 12 different places represented in the food section of the event, but the World Bazaar kept items donated by community members with links to many others.

“I’m happy to see so many countries represented,” said Christy Burke, President-elect of the club.

This event was started and continues to be organized by club member Khadine Ritter, who is from Panama.

According to Ritter, all proceeds go to provide all third-graders in the area with a dictionary, to help fund and continue to help stock the Club Reading Room for Boys and Girls, and to help with funded the Marietta College Summer Reading camp.

According to the club, since 2006, the local chapter has provided nearly 8,000 dictionaries for the county’s third graders.

“I like to come to this event every year,” said Sylvia Rajakaruna, a chef at the event.

Rajakaruna is from Sri Lanka, an island off the coast of India.

“I like to taste new dishes, meet new people and see old friends.” tha Rajakaruna.

Rajakaruna and her husband have lost only one of the last 15 years.

“It ‘s also very fun to see everyone dressed in their country’ s traditional costumes,” tha Rajakaruna.

Rick Smith, president of the Marietta Morning Rotary Club, said attendance on Saturday was excellent and that the number of guests was roughly the same as the pre-coveted numbers.

“I am very grateful that we are still seeing such strong support from the community,” said Smith.

Smith said the club is always looking for new members to join at any time and said they do not have to be Marietta residents.

The Marietta Morning Rotary Club was established on September 30, 1991 with 33 members. As a humanitarian service organization, it is focused on meeting the needs of the community here in Marietta, Washington County, Mid-Ohio Valley and internationally as well.

The programs are local and broad, and include a variety of local concerns such as hunger, health, economic development, youth development, and education.

The objectives are to advance the interests of Marietta and the Mid Ohio Valley area, to stay informed about local, national and international political, economic and social issues, and to serve the community, including:

Links with leaders across the Mid-Ohio Valley

The prestige of membership in an organization worldwide

Continuing practical education

Higher ethical standards in your business, organization, profession or personal life

Participate in projects to improve Marietta, Washington County and the entire Mid-Ohio Valley area.

The Marietta Morning Rotary Club is a group of about 40 men and women from business, industry, education and professional professions. They meet at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, 175 Front St. downtown Marietta every Friday at 7am for breakfast and company.

The mailing address is: Marietta Morning Club, PO Box 206, Marietta, OH 45750

Rotary Clubs are organized into districts and the Marietta Breakfast Club District is 6690. For more information about our district, go here: www.district6690.org

