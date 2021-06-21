Countries still targeted Zero COVID

One last day at the Hong Kongs Kerry Hotel, some city dwellers escaped the heat of late spring by sailing into the property’s shallow pool, which, with its endless edges, gave the illusion of spilling into the harbor. Others lay in salons under tents, reading books and moving lazily on their phones. These guests were not staying at the hotel; they had bought day off to use its amenities.

The real visitors, those who slept in the rooms at night, were a few floors up and they were not registered for leisure. Their faint figures could be seen through wide windows, walking short distances through their temporary residences or eagerly looking at the pool from the gilded cages, where they were spending two, or in some cases three, weeks under quarantine. mandated by the government. Hotel Kerry offers many luxurious things, but freedom of movement is currently not one of them.

Remarkably, the mandatory quarantine period in Hong Kong remains valid even for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It is one of the difficult, expensive and often confusing regulations that the authorities have insisted on maintaining, despite having done good pandemic management. Like mainland China and other parts of Asia, Hong Kong adopted a zero COVID approach when the coronavirus began to spread last year. Along with a strong response from city dwellers, many of whom recall the SARS outbreak in 2003, the result has been largely positive from a public health standpoint: The city of about 7.5 million people has recorded less than 12,000 cases and exactly 210 deaths. It has been almost 50 days since someone died from the virus.

Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and mainland China, as well as Australia and New Zealand, were also supporters of the zero COVID or elimination strategy, which called for new daily cases to be close to zero, keeping the number extremely low by quarantining arrivals, conducting extensive trials and interruptions requiring strict social distance, allowing them to maintain a sense of normalcy. These efforts saved them from the first devastation in countries such as the United States and Europe, where health care systems nearly collapsed and hundreds of thousands died. In a recent article published in Lancet, rsearchers found not only were there fewer deaths in countries that decided to eliminate, but evidence suggests that countries that choose quick action to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 with the strong support of their residents also better protect their economies and minimize restrictions. civil liberties compared to those seeking softening.

Now, however, some of these early success stories are trying to provide and deploy vaccines that would allow their inhabitants to reunite with the world, even as other coronavirus-infected countries push vaccinations forward and turn into a picture of life. para-pandemic. . Eliminating COVID-19 was the optimal strategy for the short term, Ben Cowling, head of the epidemiology and biostatistics department at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health, told me. Moving to a more sustainable approach, however, has proven to be challenging, he said. Clutch immunity through vaccination is the safest way out of the pandemic and back to normal life.

Across the region, countries have adopted a series of protracted and harsh measures to keep the virus away. Authorities are in place prolonged border closures, host-style blockages, mandatory testing, and mass quarantine operations, as well as fines, prison time, and revocation of work permits for violators of the rules. The results have been positive, but have proven difficult to sustain, especially as many of these countries try to introduce widespread vaccinations.

Some, such as Hong Kong, paradoxically seem to have been at least in part victims of their initial success. With few cases and deaths, many of the cities believe there is no rush to get vaccinated, Cowling said. About 17 percent of the population is completely inoculated, despite shocks that have been widely available for more than 100 days. The vaccination rate is actually far away lower ABOUT elderly residents AND those living in care homes, who are at higher risk of serious illness or death than the average city dweller. According to a study by Cowling and other experts at the University of Hong Kong, only about 55 percent of the population will be vaccinated until September.

There are other issues at stake in Hong Kong. Although the BioNTech vaccine is available and has proven to be popular, the government pushed forward with the approval of the Chinas Sinovac vaccine in February, despite the lack of clinical data. This decision has intensified an already deep distrust of the government, which is undertaking a comprehensive regeneration of city policy and drastically restricting freedoms. Authorities seem to be enjoying the extra tools the pandemic has provided to crack down on political demonstrations and rallies. This month, police cited the COVID-19 threat when they canceled annual city vigilance to honor those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. However, a government adviser, a leading coronavirus expert, had said six days before the planned vigilance that the city had achieved its goal of zero cases and that the current wave of infections was over.

The official response has sometimes been disorganized, with multiple policy twists and a vaccination machine that, for the first few months, seemed like something more than a subsequent thought to a government focused on cracking down on dissent. Carrie Lam, chief executive of Hong Kong, has said she does not believe authorities should provide incentives for people to get the vaccine. Instead, the government has largely dismissed that responsibility in the private sector, which is offering gold, luxury apartments and a Tesla sports car as a sweetener to hit. (In a Hong Kong Astronomical Property Price Testament, an apartment to be donated is estimated at $ 1.4 million, but measures only 449 square meters.) A pro-Beijing politician has said it vintage Rolex up for grabs, but only members of its party or close associates are eligible to enter the lottery.

This keen effort to encourage Hong Konggers to get vaccinated, along with the zero COVID strategy that is still in effect, has, if anything, inadvertently undermined any motivation for people who waver to get the stroke. Hong Kong basically treats vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals the same thing: Both groups still have to wear masks in public and during workouts in gyms, and limit public gatherings to four people. Most stay in hotel quarantine for a few weeks after arriving from abroad, and sail on one increasingly confusing diagram of regulations for restaurants and bars. (Elect business executives have been offered a partial exemption from hotel quarantine, but this the program closed very quickly just a few weeks after it was announced.) That’s not the way forward in the long run, Cowling said. He noted Singapore where officials have started shifting their messages, telling residents that they need to prepare to live with the virus in the long term by taking a more realistic approach.

Two other Asian societies that were successful at the start of the pandemic but are now trying to continue to pursue a strategy point eliminating the difficulty that most of the region is facing in procuring vaccines.

One, Vietnam, has seen a backlash in cases since late April that Todd Pollack, an infectious disease expert for Harvard Medical School based in Hanoi, attributed to areas around the country that had the most infections, and a more transmissible variant of the virus. . Once the infected entered Vietnam, they visited areas at higher risk such as factories, industrial areas and hospitals, which are crowded and provide poor ventilation. Thu Anh Nguyen, an infectious disease and public health researcher at the University of Sydney, described the outbreak as the worst in Vietnam since the pandemic began, although the country has recorded only 59 deaths from the virus. Has been trying to get vaccines and is back crowd funding by companies and individuals for the national COVID-19 vaccination. It is also pushing forward plans to eventually develop and produce a home-made vaccine. But with only about 2 percent of people receiving a dose of the vaccine, the increase in cases has caused zero COVID measures to be rolled up again. Strict social distance in places such as Ho Chi Minh City will continue until June, officials said.

Taiwan has also struggled to get enough doses. Its efforts to buy vaccines have been complicated by interventions from Beijing, according to President Tsai Ing-wen, who said China intervened for block a deal the island had with BioNTech. Although Japan and the US have donated doses, Taiwan’s Minister of Health warned last week that it will face procurement delays. About 4 percent of the country has received a vaccine dose. Although the cases have started to fall again, they will be below what is called a Alarm for level 3 epidemics for most of June, it means that restaurants should only be used for shopping, banquets and wedding funerals are prohibited and wearing a mask is mandatory. Tourists and transit travelers are restricted entry, and Taiwanese Airlines flight crews must submit to quarantine and virus screening stricter than normal.

In the early stages of the pandemic, much of Asia looked on with horror at Europe and the United States, as people there refused to wear masks, social distance, or adhere to blockages. A sense of distrust was directed towards the US in particular, where the severity of the virus was constantly minimized by then-President Donald Trump and preventive measures became the final point of the war on cultural warfare. However, now the stories of history seem to have been reversed: Americans and Europeans are increasingly able to go freely and safely to restaurants, meet in large groups and return to life as normal, while their counterparts in Asia Eastern, lacking a worldwide vaccine society, bear the toughest restrictions on an attempt to suppress the virus in its entirety.

The variants that are now spreading in some Asian countries, said Andrei Akhmetzhanov, an assistant professor at the National College of Public Health of Taiwanese universities, are a result of the higher incidence of disease in countries that had struggled to contain the virus earlier in the pandemic. . Now these hit areas are protected by vaccines, but others that did a much better job of suppressing the virus initially are not and, conversely, are more vulnerable to the threat of new variants.

Pollack told me he took a small offense to the narrative of life by returning to pre-pandemic rates in some countries, while others apparently remained trapped in the difficult routines of pre-vaccine life. Without the luxury of the vaccine, he said, the U.S. would see the number of its cases rising, and the situation would be incredibly catastrophic.