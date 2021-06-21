International
In Sweden, the Social Democrat Prime Minister is ousted in Parliament
As a result of a turnaround last week by the Left Party, the ad hoc support so far from the executive, the censorship of the head of government was supported by an absolute majority of 181 deputies from 349 seats, according to the voting result. To overthrow the government, all the voices of the former Communist Party joined all those of Sweden’s far-right Democrats, as well as the right-wing Conservative Party of Moderates and Christian Democrats.
After eleven unsuccessful no-confidence votes in Swedish political history, Stefan Lfven, who had hitherto been distinguished by his ability to survive political crises, becomes the first head of government to be overthrown in this way. The former steel workers unionist, in power since 2014, now has a week to announce early elections in the middle of summer, or to resign for good. He would then leave it to Parliament Speaker to open negotiations with a party to find a new Prime Minister who could nonetheless be Stefan Lfven again, analysts say.
Subtlety of the Swedish Constitution: in case of early elections, they will be added to the voting scheduled for September 2022, which would lead to two legislative elections in just over a year.
A reform of regulated rents that does not pass
The dispute erupted on Thursday when the Left Party (“Vnsterpartiet”) announced its intention to vote no confidence. The reason: a project, still preliminary, of the established rent reform, one of the totems of the party that sees in it one of the pillars of the Swedish social model, despite an archived rental market. The proposal, which appears in the so-called January government agreement signed in early 2019, provides for free rent for new construction, and therefore more expensive rent.
