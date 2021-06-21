Tokyo Olympics to allow limit of 10,000 local fans in developed countries

TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to take part when the Games open in just over a month, organizing committee and IOC officials said on Monday.

Organizers set a 50% capacity limit up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues.

The decision was announced after so-called Five Party online conversations with local organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The decision contradicts the country’s top medical adviser, Dr. Shigeru Omi, who recommended last week that the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans. He had previously called it “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during the pandemic.

The Tokyo Games will open on July 23.



Local organizing committee chairman Seiko Hashimoto said it was important to acknowledge the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic during the Games.

“We have to be very flexible. If there is any sudden change in the situation, we will hold meetings with the five parties again to make further decisions,” Hashimoto said. “If there is an announcement of a state of emergency during games, all options such as spectator-free games will be considered.”

Fans from outside were banned a few months ago. Officials say local fans will be under strict rules. They will not be allowed to cheer, they must wear masks and will be told to go straight home afterwards.

Organizers say between 3.6-3.7 million tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents.

Having fans in the premises poses a risk of spreading COVID-19 infections, and not just in countries, as this causes more traffic on passenger trains, restaurants and other public spaces.

Tokyo and other areas are under “near-emergency” status until July 11. This replaced a full-blown state of emergency that was in effect until last weekend. The new rules will allow restaurants to serve alcohol during limited hours.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has favored allowing the fans, said before the official announcement that he would stop the fans if conditions change.

“If a state of emergency is needed, I will be flexible and open to any fan in order to get the games to give high priority to safety and security for the people,” Suga said. “In the event of a state of emergency, it is quite possible … for safe and secure games I will not hesitate to have fans.”

He said he took Om’s recommendations “seriously” but did not follow them.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also said before the talks that fans may need to be banned if conditions change.

“Under this COVID-19 pandemic, people in Tokyo, people in Japan, feel very anxious. We have concerns and experts are also making recommendations regarding the risk of spreading the infection,” Koike said. “If there is to be a major change in the sanitary situation, or the infection situation, we need to reconsider this issue between us and we may need to consider the possibility of a lack of spectators in the countries.”

In recent polls, support seems to be growing for the holding of the Olympics, although opposition is strong, depending on the wording of the question. A June 19-20 Asahi newspaper poll of nearly 1,500 people showed that 62% supported another postponement or cancellation of the games. But about a third backed the Olympics, up from 14% in May in the same poll.

In the same poll, 83% said they “feel concerned” that the Olympics could spread the virus. The poll said 53% did not want fans and 42% said turnout should be limited.

The seven-day average for new infections in Tokyo is about 400 a day. The curve has flattened but health officials fear the Olympics and new variants will drive it up.

About 6.5% of Japanese are fully vaccinated and 16.5% have been vaccinated at least once, according to figures from the prime minister’s office. More than 14,000 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19.