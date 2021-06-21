NMC grad enrolled in ‘World Race’ mission | tidings

McBAIN It’s called the World Race.

It is a youth-oriented evangelical Christian ministry that offers literal mission opportunities worldwide for young people 18 or older who are dedicated believers. And dedicated is the operative word. The Call of the World Race is for young people who want to come grow with the Lord, love others, and make a difference in the world. Part of the appeal honestly involves some personal difficulties, too, like living from a backpack and sleeping in a tent while serving rural communities in a foreign country where you do not know the language.

Ultimately, however, those who choose to be part of the World Race believe they are following God’s call to life.

And it certainly is the case of Ally Krick, a recent graduate of the Northern Michigan Christian School.

What came up was that this was where God was leading me, Ally said in a recent interview. I really was not interested in going to college right now and I definitely wanted to do something to serve the Lord and strengthen my faith. That seemed like the perfect opportunity.

The ally, coming from a strong Christian family, is a potential candidate for the world race. By engaging in Christian service for one year, she is following in the footsteps of her parents Mike and Ami, who are in full-time Christian service as part of the global organization of World Orphans.

Ally has been to Guatemala with her family on a previous mission trip, an experience that placed a burden on her heart for foreign missions and she has received a lot of feedback from her older brother Drew, who committed to a similar adventure with confidence when he graduated from NMC a few years ago, even though Drews’s service was with the Mission Youth (YWAM) organization.

Drew had a really good experience with WYAM and he made a lot of good friends, Ally said. I was thinking about WYAM, but then I heard about the World Championships and that sparked my interest even more.

The Krick family is good friends with the Yount family, whose daughters Maggie and Mabel also attend NMC. Maggie and Mabel are good friends with Ally and her little sister Katie, and are teammates together on the basketball and football teams. It was through the Yount sisters that Ally met Jacie Yount, an older cousin from Grand Rapids who is a World Race student.

Talking to Jesse about everything helped me set my mind, Ally said. The World Race looked extremely interesting from Jacie sharing her experiences and then I prayed a lot about it and felt like this was what the Lord was calling me for. I am very excited about this.

Ally certainly submitted her application to World Race last fall and was accepted after a thorough interview process. It is part of what the organization calls a Gap Year mission, which is open to high school graduates ages 18 to 20. She is committed to completing two training sessions in Georgia this summer followed by nine months of current ministry overseas, including three months in three different countries. The Allied gap team of between 30 and 45 members will travel to Costa Rica, Thailand and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in South Africa. She is scheduled to complete her one-year commitment in June 2022.

It will be an extraordinary experience serving the Lord like this, she said. I just know this is part of His plan for me. I look forward to experiencing different cultures and different foods and meeting people and being a blessing.

In each of the countries we split into smaller groups and partner with local churches and ministries and get involved in many practical projects, while also communicating with children and sharing our trust.

Ally leaves June 16 for a week camping camp in Gainesville, Georgia before returning home. In mid-September she leaves for Georgia again for another two weeks of training before heading to Costa Rica, her first overseas destination.

Each of the World Cup members has pledged to raise a total of $ 15,800 for the year. Ally said she has received promises of about a third of the total so far.

Those interested in helping Ally can make a tax deduction online easily. Donations can be made by finding Ally’s name on the World Race website, or Ally has her own blog, which can be reached by typing allykrick.theworldrace.org. Just click on the donate button.