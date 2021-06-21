Ethiopia Elections 2021: Voting is taking place in Ethiopia amid conflict and a raging humanitarian crisis

Connect with us

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is facing his first real vote test, in what is Ethiopia’s first multi-party election in 16 years, despite a conflict-ridden, jailed opposition figures and parts of the country unable to vote. .

But some Ethiopians and political analysts disagreed with the prime minister.

A veteran journalist, Martin Plaut, described the June 21 poll as “a dubious process.”

“Correction: some Ethiopians will cast their ballots. Elections have been canceled in some regions – including Tigray. It is such a dubious process that most international observers have refused to monitor it.” Plaut wrote on Twitter.
European union has long been withdrawn his election observation mission in Ethiopia, citing the government’s non-cooperative stance in meeting “standard requirements” regarding the security and independence of the observer group.

Delayed surveys

With polls originally scheduled for August last year, the race to elect a new parliament has been postponed twice due to coronavirus pandemic AND logistical constraints, as an opposition movement raises concerns regarding the integrity of the June 21 vote.

Ethiopia has long been divided along ethnic and political lines, and growing mistrust among its warring ethnic groups puts the next election on a shaky ground in the East African power plant, which has a population of more than 100 million. people.

Abiy, the 44-year-old prime minister who is a recipient of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, is expected to be re-elected if his ruling Prosperity Party (PP) wins the highest number of votes in the federal parliament.

Abiy’s chances in the vote have risen seemingly brighter following recent moves by some key opposition figures to boycott the election, citing the government’s crackdown on prominent rivals.

Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress, a party representing the Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, described the election as “political theater” and urged observers not to “take the election too seriously” in a statement.

“It can not provide the three greatest needs of the country: lasting peace and stability, ensure the birth of Democratic Ethiopia even after three thousand years and a significant economic development,” Merera added.

Many opposition figures in Oromo have been held in detention by the government since the assassination of a famous Oromo singer by unknown gunmen last year caused massive unrest in the region.
The US State Department said in a declaration last week she “worries a lot about the environment” under which the Ethiopian elections will be held.
Campaign boards for the Balderas Party and the Prosperity Party on display in the Piassa neighborhood on June 14 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“The banning of opposition politicians, the harassment of independent media … and the numerous inter-ethnic and inter-municipal conflicts throughout Ethiopia are obstacles to a free and fair election process …,” the statement said.

Among the 47 parties running in the general and regional elections, Abiy Prosperity Party tops the table for the number of registered candidates running for seats in parliament with a total of 2,432 aspirants. This is followed closely from a rival party, the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, which has fielded 1,385 candidates, where about 37 million out of 109 million people in Ethiopia have registered to vote.

However, many Ethiopians in the conflict-affected areas will have to wait until September to cast their ballots when the second round of voting takes place.

Si ka ecur Abiy?

Abiy took over as Ethiopia’s prime minister in April 2018 following the resignation of his predecessor, Hailemariam Desalegn, who resigned from his then-ruling coalition leadership, the Ethiopian People’s Democratic Revolutionary Front (EPRDF).

The leader of Ethiopia’s ruling party is empowered by the country’s constitution to run for prime minister.

The EPRDF coalition, which consisted of four political parties, dominated Ethiopian politics from 1991 to 2019. Abiy, who succeeded Desalegn as EPRDF chairman, would later introduce sweeping reforms, with his party factorized in policy fluctuations.

He was the first Oromo to lead his country. Oromo had never been in prominent positions of power. Complaints of their economic and political exclusion led to anti-government protests across the country.
In 2019, Abiy led the dissolution and merger of four EPRDF members into the Prosperity Party he created – a movement perceived as a conspiracy to soften regional powers and centralize power in the federal government.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (C) arrives in Jimma town on June 16th.
Union was rejected by one of the ruling coalition parties, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), culminating in a conflict that would kill thousands of people and relocates more than 1 million.
Abiy came to power in support of lofty goals to reform Ethiopian politics and unite warring ethnic and political factions. He began his term with heroism, such as repairing broken ties with Eritrea, 18 years after the Eritrean-Ethiopian War, a largely meaningless war over disputed border territory that came at great financial and human cost to him. two countries.
Election staff hold ballot boxes in the rain from a polling station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 20th.

The first months of his presidency were marked by bold and progressive decision-making; he released the country’s political prisoners, denouncing their tortures and also releasing imprisoned journalists, and closed a notorious maximum security prison.

He also won recognition for his role in helping to mediate a power-sharing deal in neighboring Sudan, following a political crisis that led to the arrest of Omar al-Bashir, the country’s ruler for nearly three decades.

The leadership style was different from anything previously seen in Ethiopia’s ruling party. There were “hearings” attended by tens of thousands, town hall meetings in which the vision of true democracy and unity was re-emphasized.

The changes were part of a new agenda, which he vowed to respect freedom of expression. “In a democratic system, the government allows citizens to express their ideas freely without fear,” he said in April 2018.

Fame to fame

However, Abiy’s bright reputation took a sharp turn in national disgrace after the controversial cancellation of the August 2020 general election.

Nobel Peace Prize winner who is leading a humanitarian catastrophe
His government had backed the postponed poll on the raging Covid-19 pandemic, but the opposition movement accused the prime minister of consolidating his retention in power delaying the transition of the country from an authoritarian system to a purely democratic system.
TPLF officials in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region backed away from postponing the poll to mid-2021. vowing to hold its own elections, the result of which was not recognized by the national government.
Tensions between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government led to intra-ethnic violence with dozens of registered victims and opposition politicians arrested last year.
In early 2020, the Ethiopian National Election Board deregistered the TPLF as a political party, accusing the movement of violence.
Ethiopian government defends actions in Tigray region, accuses critics of 'orchestrated attack'
Months later, the TPLF was designated a terrorist group by the Ethiopian authorities. Earlier in November, Abiy had imposed a state of emergency on Tigray for six months, paving the way for the Ethiopian military to launch an offensive in the region by disrupting internet and telephone services.

There have been previous internet shutdowns across the country at the beginning of his administration, which raised eyebrows and damaged his reformist image.

The military incursion into Tigray was the result of an attack on a federal military base in the region by TPFL forces, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Later in November, many civilians, including children, were killed and dozens injured when Ethiopian security forces “carried out indiscriminate bombardment of urban areas in the Tigray region.” Announced Human Rights Watch.

‘War crimes’

Abiy’s military action in Tigray is believed to have caused the deaths of thousands of civilians. This has been aided by troops from neighboring Eritrea, who have committed many of the extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses in the region.

A CNN investigation in March uncovered a massacre that took place in the Dengelat district of Tigray late last year.

Eyewitnesses told CNN that a group of soldiers from Eritrea opened fire on a church while mass was taking place, taking the lives of priests, women, entire families and a group of more than 20 Sunday school children.

A UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for an independent investigation into human rights abuses in Tigray that could constitute war crimes.

Abiy’s office says it will “continue to bring all perpetrators to justice after detailed investigations into alleged crimes in the region”.

Economic misery

In the early stages of his administration, Abiy announced plans to strengthen Ethiopia’s economy embracing foreign direct investment.
Three years down the line, foreign inflows to the war-torn country have plummeted below Abiy, falling from a $ 4.17 billion in 2017 to $ 2.41 billion in 2020, Bloomberg reports.
Mixed problems ea contraction of the national currency, Ethiopia faces the threat of famine in its northernmost parts. According to a recent report by the United Nations and other aid groups, more than five million people in the region devastated by the Tigray conflict and neighboring Amhara and Afar areas are facing “high levels of acute food insecurity”. .

At least 6% of this number face catastrophic levels and the situation is expected to worsen before the end of the year.


Correction: This story has been updated to replace a statement that was mistakenly attributed to Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress.

CNN’s Stephanie Busari contributed to this report.



