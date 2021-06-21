International
Ethiopia Elections 2021: Voting is taking place in Ethiopia amid conflict and a raging humanitarian crisis
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is facing his first real vote test, in what is Ethiopia’s first multi-party election in 16 years, despite a conflict-ridden, jailed opposition figures and parts of the country unable to vote. .
But some Ethiopians and political analysts disagreed with the prime minister.
A veteran journalist, Martin Plaut, described the June 21 poll as “a dubious process.”
Delayed surveys
Ethiopia has long been divided along ethnic and political lines, and growing mistrust among its warring ethnic groups puts the next election on a shaky ground in the East African power plant, which has a population of more than 100 million. people.
Abiy, the 44-year-old prime minister who is a recipient of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, is expected to be re-elected if his ruling Prosperity Party (PP) wins the highest number of votes in the federal parliament.
Abiy’s chances in the vote have risen seemingly brighter following recent moves by some key opposition figures to boycott the election, citing the government’s crackdown on prominent rivals.
Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress, a party representing the Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, described the election as “political theater” and urged observers not to “take the election too seriously” in a statement.
“It can not provide the three greatest needs of the country: lasting peace and stability, ensure the birth of Democratic Ethiopia even after three thousand years and a significant economic development,” Merera added.
“The banning of opposition politicians, the harassment of independent media … and the numerous inter-ethnic and inter-municipal conflicts throughout Ethiopia are obstacles to a free and fair election process …,” the statement said.
However, many Ethiopians in the conflict-affected areas will have to wait until September to cast their ballots when the second round of voting takes place.
Si ka ecur Abiy?
Abiy took over as Ethiopia’s prime minister in April 2018 following the resignation of his predecessor, Hailemariam Desalegn, who resigned from his then-ruling coalition leadership, the Ethiopian People’s Democratic Revolutionary Front (EPRDF).
The leader of Ethiopia’s ruling party is empowered by the country’s constitution to run for prime minister.
The EPRDF coalition, which consisted of four political parties, dominated Ethiopian politics from 1991 to 2019. Abiy, who succeeded Desalegn as EPRDF chairman, would later introduce sweeping reforms, with his party factorized in policy fluctuations.
The first months of his presidency were marked by bold and progressive decision-making; he released the country’s political prisoners, denouncing their tortures and also releasing imprisoned journalists, and closed a notorious maximum security prison.
He also won recognition for his role in helping to mediate a power-sharing deal in neighboring Sudan, following a political crisis that led to the arrest of Omar al-Bashir, the country’s ruler for nearly three decades.
The leadership style was different from anything previously seen in Ethiopia’s ruling party. There were “hearings” attended by tens of thousands, town hall meetings in which the vision of true democracy and unity was re-emphasized.
Fame to fame
However, Abiy’s bright reputation took a sharp turn in national disgrace after the controversial cancellation of the August 2020 general election.
There have been previous internet shutdowns across the country at the beginning of his administration, which raised eyebrows and damaged his reformist image.
‘War crimes’
Abiy’s military action in Tigray is believed to have caused the deaths of thousands of civilians. This has been aided by troops from neighboring Eritrea, who have committed many of the extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses in the region.
Eyewitnesses told CNN that a group of soldiers from Eritrea opened fire on a church while mass was taking place, taking the lives of priests, women, entire families and a group of more than 20 Sunday school children.
Abiy’s office says it will “continue to bring all perpetrators to justice after detailed investigations into alleged crimes in the region”.
Economic misery
At least 6% of this number face catastrophic levels and the situation is expected to worsen before the end of the year.
Correction: This story has been updated to replace a statement that was mistakenly attributed to Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress.
CNN’s Stephanie Busari contributed to this report.
