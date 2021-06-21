Barnaby points back to the city, but the national interest must come first





If you see politics simply as a spectator sport, then you would probably welcome Barnaby Joyce’s second promotion as National Team leader. Since being elected to the Federal Parliament, Mr Joyce has traded in his ability to attract attention. With the Akubra merchant hat, the emotions in full display, and the out-of-the-box talking style that can sometimes plunge him into turmoil, he has no problem distinguishing himself from the political crowd. Barnaby Joyce gets questioned after regaining leadership. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen This is in contrast to Michael McCormack, whose leadership for the Nationals for just over three years is best described as stable. While his style helped convey a sense of decorum, he and the notion that he was too submissive to his Coalition partner, Scott Morrison, witnessed his eventual dissolution. Now with the Barnaby show in town, expect things to get louder and more vibrant. Underneath, the Nationals will aim for a more direct approach, an attitude on policy issues that distinguishes it more clearly from the much larger Liberal Party. But for the whole show, will the substance be different?

When asked to articulate any changes, Mr Joyce said the party would follow the policy of the Nationals and not the policy of Barnaby. Taking the lead of a party as rugged and full of severity as the Nationals, even Mr. Joyce seems to acknowledge that he may need to cover up his natural abundance, hiring initially and in public. That said, the new National leader is not known for hiding his political leanings under one bed. Breaks within the Coalition on Climate Change have increased since the Prime Minister began to move slowly towards a net emissions target for 2050. Mr McCormack backed the controversial proposal for a coal-fired power station in Collinsville in Queensland and was determined that he would not support the 2050 target. But his low behavior allowed Mr. Morrison to move the number on climate policy without starting a comprehensive war. This fact at least partially sealed perhaps the fate of the leadership of Mr. McCormacks. Climate politics is an area for which the Nationals party room feels strongly and an area where Mr Joyce is expected to make more noise. Loading The Prime Minister may also feel some political heat in other countries. Mr Joyce has been a strong supporter of the Tamil family asylum seeker from Sri Lanka who had lived in the Queensland town of Biloela. Recently relocated to Perth after spending years in the Christmas Island detention center, the family has been repeatedly denied permission by the government to return to Biloela, where the community, with the support of Mr Joyces, has lobbied for their return. The return of Mr. Joyces’s political leadership is also a reminder of past transgressions. He resigned from the leadership in February 2018 following a series of controversies involving the birth of a child with former staff member Vikki Campion (with whom he now lives and has two children), and was charged with sexual harassment, allegations that an internal investigation found not have sufficient evidence to prosecute.

