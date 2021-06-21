International
International Yoga Day: Experts Explain the Importance of Practicing Yoga and Living a Healthy Lifestyle
New Delhi: As India marks the 7th International Yoga Day with the theme “Yoga for Welfare” highlighting the importance of practicing yoga, the Banega Swasth India team talks to experts – Yoga Coach Susheel Jain and Yoga expert Deepika Mehta to know everything about the benefits of practicing Yoga for a healthy lifestyle.
Explaining the three basic breathing exercises one can do every day at home to improve their breathing health, Yoga coach Susheel Jain said,
One can practice, abdominal breathing exercises, where you practice simple suction and exhalation. Do it for 5 minutes a day. The second exercise is Anulom Vilom pranayama or alternate nasal breathing, which involves keeping one nostril closed during inhalation, then keeping the nose closed during closure. The process is reversed and repeated. One has to do it 8-10 times for about 3-5 minutes. Lastly, it is Bhramari Pranayama also known as Humming Bee Breath, in this asana, someone simply inhales and then during the exhalation makes a buzzing sound.
Speaking about who can perform all these three basic asanas and the precautions to be taken, Susheel Jain added,
Anyone can perform these three asanas, the key is to do it very slowly.
Explaining the benefits of Yoga, Yoga expert Deepika Mehta said,
There is something amazing about Yoga. Yoga does not need any equipment, nor does it require you to go to a gym, it just requires a simple angle and a mat and you can do so much. Simply works using your body. Most importantly, Yoga helps improve your immunity and respiratory systems. Proven has also been proven by science to have tremendous benefits in case of anxiety, depression or stress. Yoga helps calm the mind.
Explaining further how Yoga helps, Ms. Mehta added,
Yoga helps stimulate good chemicals in the body like Gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), which is a chemical in the brain that helps slow down excessive thinking. It also produces serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, basically all the happy hormones, which make you feel good.
Underlining some of the basic asanas one can do sitting at home and improve their breathing, added Deepika Mehta,
Start with basic breathing exercises like abdominal breathing or just breathing in the abdomen, in which you simply practice inhaling and exhaling. You can start this exercise by sitting on any posture, you can do this 10 times a day. For people who are stressed or have trouble sleeping, this has proven to be very helpful. One pranayama that has attracted a lot of attention to help people all over the world in COVID-19 is called Bhramari Pranayama because it produces nitric oxide and helps reduce the symptoms of COVID-19. It is simply a suction / exhalation exercise, but in this, after inhaling, exhale with a buzzing sound.
Signing up with a special message for Yoga Day, Ms. Mehta said,
Celebrate every day like Yoga day. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown everyone how important our health really is, so health really needs to become paramount. Spend only 10 minutes on breathing exercises every day, pay attention to what you are eating, avoid processed food. Get simple home-cooked meals, they are the best. Trim the screen time and finally spend some time each day in the sun. If you do these simple things, you will see the positive effects.
