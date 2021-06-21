The Elephant Herd has reached a settlement

Remember the popular herd of Asian stray elephants in China who were on an unknown journey? Well, the latest development reported by the neighboring country claims that the herd has now reached a neighborhood.

According to the relevant authorities, the herd is currently delaying in a special area in Dalongtan settlement in Yunnan province. The herd apparently moved back and forth in the surrounding area280 meters in diameter in Dalongtan between 6pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, according to the headquarters responsible for monitoring their migration.



AP

A male elephant who was a rogue 15 days ago is now about 24.3km away from the herd, reportedXinhua News agency All 15 elephants are safe and experts are working on plans to guide herd migration. Appropriate precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of animals and local residents.

A ton of food was given to the elephants on Sunday.

The elephants had traveled about 500 km north of their forest home south of YunnanXishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before arriving in Kunming, the provincial capital, on June 2.

For more than a month, authorities have led police forces to escort the herd, evacuate roads to make way for them, and have also used food to distract them from entering densely populated areas.

Asian elephants are found mainly in Yunnan and are under level A protection in China.