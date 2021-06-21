Armenia’s Ruling Party Wins First Election While Voting for Peace Agreement





MOSKW The party of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, won an early election over the weekend which also signaled at least the tough acceptance by the Armenians of a peace solution negotiated last autumn with Azerbaijan. Forced in Armenia by battlefield losses and negotiated by Mr. Pashinyan, the solution remains deeply unpopular. It ended a six-week war over the Nago-Karabakh enclave, an ethnic-Armenian area within Azerbaijan, but at great cost to the Armenian side. The agreement released territory that included centuries-old monasteries that are a touchstone for Armenian national identity. On the eve of the deal in November, nationalist protesters attacked Mr’s office. Pashinyans and tore the nameplate from the door. It seemed unclear whether he could stay in power to implement interim peace in the South Caucasus, a region where Turkey and Russia are vying for influence. But the election results announced Monday showed that Armenian voters were clearly willing to accept Mr.’s agreement. Pashinyans and with it a clear picture of the difficult security challenges in their countries.

Election officials said Mr Pashinyans’s Civil Contract party won 53.9 per cent of the vote. Mr Pashinyan celebrated the victory as a steel mandate by voters. In a video address, he said he would restore post-war social and national consolidation. A party bloc led by former president Robert Kocharyan came in second with 21 per cent of the vote. Mr Kocharyan said Monday that the results were tarnished by fraud. Mr Kocharyan and other opposition candidates had criticized the peace deal and suggested they could renegotiate the Russia-brokered deal through stronger diplomacy. But that line of criticism, based largely on the desired view that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia could accept change, failed to resonate with voters, said Richard Giragosian, director of the Center for Regional Studies, a research group in Yerevan. Mr Kocharyan and other opposition candidates had not suggested repealing the agreement and did not directly criticize Russia’s role in the negotiations or the deployment of peacekeeping troops in Karabakh.

The reluctance to criticize Russia’s role also highlighted Moscow influencing Armenian politics. No candidate competed in open opposition to Russia’s military presence in the region. The net result of the war for Armenia means that Armenia is in the Russian orbit more and more strongly, said Mr. Giragosian. Armenian politicians across the board are pro-Russian. Other factors in Armenian politics also helped Mr. Pashinyan: The opposition split from the war and Mr Pashinyans’s domestic policies to fight corruption and focusing on road construction and rural development remain popular, opinion polls have shown. Surveys suggested that Armenians were more focused on economic issues than on lost territories. In the fighting last fall, Azerbaijan invaded districts it had lost in a conflict during the break-up of the Soviet Union three decades ago. Turkey’s role was essential, supplying drones and other aid and lifting the scales against Armenia. The Turkish intervention also raised concerns about a wider war in the South Caucasus region that could involve Turkey and Russia because Moscow has a defense pact with Armenia. The settlement put an end to the fighting but also brought about a larger Russian military presence in the South Caucasus, a mountainous region and multiple ethnic groups that has been a crossroads of Turkish and Russian influence for centuries. He left Russian peacekeepers in de facto control of Nago-Karabakh, confronting the Azerbaijanis with Turkish-backed troops over a shaky line of control where the fighting ended.

