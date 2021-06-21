Hungry elephant destroys kitchen wall to search for customs in Thailand house





A bizarre elephant in Thailand, a repeat offender was seen breaking part of a kitchen wall of a house to search for snacks in a now-viral video clip. The incident took place in southern Thailand of Hua Hin county at the Ratchadawan Puengprasoppons house who filmed it on Saturday. Ms. Puengprasoppon posted on her Facebook that she was awake from the strange noises coming from the kitchen at night. When she went to inspect, she found elephants sticking out of the wall. Ms. Puengprasoppon said the elephant, known locally as Boonchuay, appeared to be looking for food. Local reports said the elephant flipped through kitchen drawers and knocked pots and pans to the floor. Guardian reported that the elephant has made a preliminary visit to Ms. Puengprasoppons’s home, causing damage of about $ 1,140. Recommended Boonchuay lives in Thailands Kaeng Krachan National Park and visits the village of Chalermkiatpattana where Mrs. Puengprasoppons lives. Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park supervisor was quoted as saying: They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is a local market because they can smell the food. Mr Thaimonkol said villagers often respect animals and that volunteers from the local community and a national park officer work together to monitor the animals. Villagers often use loud noises to prevent elephants from raiding their homes and scaring them back into the park. Dr Joshua Plotnik, an assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College, New York City University who studies the elephant population at the Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand, told custody that it was very common for elephants from national parks to check relatives’ fields for sugar cane or corn. He said: In the villages where I work in Thailand, elephants enter farmers’ fields almost at night. This is a really difficult issue for both farmers and elephants. He added that such cases are likely due to a decrease in available resources and an increase in human concerns in elephant habitat, adding that Methods such as physical barriers or moving elephants would only have a short-term impact. Local news reported that the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has issued a statement saying the government agency will repair the house as soon as possible. She said local officials are also discussing loss compensation.

