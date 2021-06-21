Schoolgirl, 13, who died after falling from Tesco roof was ‘party life’

This is the first photo of a 13-year-old schoolgirl who died after falling from the roof of a Tesco Express.

Heartbroken family and friends have paid tribute to the teen, nicknamed Sarah Short, after her tragic death in Largs, North Ayrshire, just before midnight Saturday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A local resident heard screams in the street and called an ambulance after discovering Sarah, Daily registration reports.

Understandably, a nurse who was passing by in a taxi stopped to perform CPR on the teen along with an out-of-service firefighter until paramedics arrived.

Are you affected by this story? Email at [email protected]







(Image: Daily recording)



Sarah, a skater and sharp scooter from the nearby village of Fairlie, died at the scene despite efforts to save her. Scotland Police have said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her grieving mother Gail has paid homage to her, sharing a Facebook photo of the couple together.

A relative wrote, “My beautiful Sarahkins.”

A friend added: “Just nice Gail. Thinking about all of you.”







(Image: Daily recording)



Destroyed friends described Sarah as “loving, kind, funny, and always ready for anything.”

A close friend wrote on Instagram: “” Never in a million years will I have to imagine writing this but unfortunately Sara will be deeply missed by all of us.

“It was always party life and it never managed to put a smile on my face.

“It breaks my heart to know that he is no longer here.

“Sarah was caring, polite, funny and always ready for anything that touched all of us deep in our hearts. Even if you did not know her you would have loved her.

“If you ever feel hurt, sad or lonely, please talk to a professional and get help not to realize how careful you are.

“Be good, words hurt, be careful what you say.

“Stay strong. RIP Sarah Short.”

Another friend wrote: “Please always check on your friends, no matter how happy they look.

“I always love you ..

“Sarah was always able to put a smile on everyone ‘s face, she was one of the funniest people I have ever met.

“She was always making me laugh, never a dull moment with her.

“I’m very grateful to be able to meet you and call you one of my best friends.

“Rest in peace Sara will miss you so much.”







(Image: Daily recording)



Friends held a balloon launch in Sarah’s memory Sunday, and mourners calmed down as they left flowers and balloons at a memorial outside the Tesco store.

Sarah was a student at Largs Academy. The parents’ council sent a statement reading: “We are really saddened to hear the news of the death of a Largs Academy student.

“A letter has come out of the school with a link to help alleviate misery and there will be a small number of staff and key professionals at the school tomorrow to provide support, you can call the school between 9.15am and 3pm. make an appointment in the afternoon to see someone. “

A shocked resident who called 999 said they heard a noise outside their home and then “very screaming”.

The resident said: “It was horrible. I saw the girl lying on the sidewalk and I shouted from the window that I was calling an ambulance.

“A nurse even jumped out of a taxi and tried to do CPR while the ambulance was on its way.

A Scotland Police spokesman said: “At around 11:45 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021, police were informed that a 13-year-old girl had been injured after falling from the roof of a building on Aitken Street, Largs.

“Emergency services attended and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing, however, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”