Andhra Pradesh: Four YSRC executives take oath as MLC | Amaravati News





AMARAVATI: In the presence of several cabinet ministers and lawmakers, four YSRC-appointed MLCs – Thota Trimurthulu, K Moshen Raju, Lella Appireddy and RV Ramesh Yadav were sworn in on Monday in the legislative council.

Interim Chairman V Balasubramanyam administered the oath of the newly elected members. Speaking to the media in the council hall, state government (public affairs) adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had proved once again that he is a man of deeds and not of words.

He said Jagan was attaching greater importance to empowering backward classes, outcasts and minorities by giving them equal shares in all posts. He said the CM strongly believes that empowering the violated classes would only help build a healthy society.

He said the government had saved 50 per cent seats in all corporations, boards, temple faiths, market committees in SC, ST, BC and minority sections. Ministers Kodali Nani, Kurasala Kannababu, Taneti Vanitha, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju and several lawmakers were present.

Meanwhile, newly elected MLC Lella Appireddy led a massive council rally from Guntur town. Hundreds of party workers gathered at the rally to celebrate the Appireddys swearing-in ceremony. Together with Gopireddy party lawmakers Srinviasa Reddy, Meruga Nagarjuna, Maddali Giridhar and Mustafa, Appireddy garlanded the YSR statue at the Sthambhala Garuvu intersection before starting the rally.

The city was reflected in the blasts of fire by Appireddy followers. Party leaders made Appireddy get out of the vehicle and wait for a massive cake at the Pattabhipuram intersection.

I owe a lot to my leader Jagan. He gave me some opportunities in the past and gave me a place in the MLC. I will work to strengthen the party, Appireddy said.

Narasaraopet lawmaker Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said Appireddy was the only contact for activists and party leaders in the district when Jagan started the party. He said rewarding Appireddy with a spot in the MLC was an excellent decision.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos