Caroline Crouch: The photo can be removed from the grave while the husband admits drowning
The Caroline Crouchs family may change her tombstone after her husband confessed to strangling her to death while she slept.
The grave of the young mothers shows a picture of her in her wedding dress, with the inscription it reads: Our beloved mother, wife and daughter.
An elderly neighbor held back tears as they discovered that Caroline’s boyfriend was considering removing the photo after she was linked to the killer and her three-year-old husband, Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33.
Speaking at the grave, the neighbor told him Daily Mail: He did not love his wife. This stone will have to be changed.
Carolines parents Susan and David Crouch, who live near a retirement home on Alonnisos Island, are shocked by their wicked betrayal of their son-in-law.
Family friend Costas Mavrikis said: I was crying with Babis when he delivered his speech at her funeral. Imagine how betrayed Susan feels that she trusted him, he was hugging her at the funeral.
Like she died twice: once when her daughter died and again when she learned who killed her.
This comes as Anagnostopoulos admits to killing his wife, 20, while she slept, despite previously claiming to have reluctant to do so during a heated argument.
The pilot initially told detectives a group of masked robbers had killed his wife, before taking 10,000 in cash.
He killed the family dog to make his story more believable and kept the façade for a month.
He finally confessed last week after data on his smartwatch showed he had moved around the house while tied up.
Anagnostopoulos initially said he lost his temper after Caroline pushed and punched me, then threw the baby inside the crib.
The couple was fighting fiercely in which she threatened to divorce him and take their little girl, he said.
But new smartwatch data reveals that Caroline was fast asleep in the early hours of May 11 before a sudden increase in her heart rate was recorded at 4:05 p.m.
She drowned for six minutes until her heart beat at 4.11am.
An excerpt from Anagnostopoulos police interview released Sunday sees him confessing that Caroline was sleeping with her face resting on the pillow before she died.
He said: I lay down next to her, trying to tell her that what she did to Lydia was very bad. I pressed the front of her face, namely her mouth, nose and eyes to the pillow.
I think I was crushing my head with the weight of my body. As I was pushing it I said two or three times: You will not hit the smallest.
This must have lasted for about five minutes, until I realized Caroline had stopped moving. Then I panicked.
Shocking diary entries revealed toxic fights between husband and wife, despite their seemingly idyllic life on the affluent outskirts of Glyka Nera, near Athens.
While pregnant with daughter Lydia in December 2019, Caroline wrote: I fought back with Dad. This time it was serious. I hit him, cursed him and he broke down the door I was thinking of leaving.
Another entry in July 2020 when the couple’s daughter was one month old, read: Today my little one is one month old and the day I told Dad I wanted to leave I feel terrible.
Caroline decided to stay as she wanted her daughter to grow up with both parents.
A judge must decide whether the Carolines family or Anagnostopoulos’s relatives will take care of Lydian or a third option may see the little girl introduced into the care system,Sun Reports.
Anagnostopoulos has told his daughter to grow up in the family, telling his lawyer Alexandros Papaioannidis: I am devastated and everything I have done, I have done with my child in mind.
