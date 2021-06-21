China strike leaves Hong Kong’s latest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, hanging in the balance





Hong Kong People running Hong Kong’s latest pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, will know by the end of this week whether it will be forced to end operations after 26 years. Last week the paper office was raided by about 200 Hong Kong police officers, who left with five drivers and boxes full of equipment. Hungry for cash due to government freeze on $ 2.3 million in assets, Apple Daily reported on its possible collapse late Monday after the board of directors for its parent company, Next Digital, met to strategize for the future. The newspaper said its board had sent a letter to the Hong Kong Security Bureau requesting that its assets be raised in order to pay the salaries of its nearly 1,300 employees by the end of this month. If rejected, Apple Daily said it could stop updating its website as soon as Saturday morning. within # HongKong‘s Apple Daily. . Waiting in the lobby to interview employees. Here’s how it feels. Apple Daily is the latest pro-democracy newspaper here. This weekend can no longer be. @CBSNews is here. Walk My full walk and conversation at IG: https://t.co/gcVj9BNZpx pic.twitter.com/MRFMJVBxFr – Ramy Inocencio @ 若 明 (@RamyInocencio) June 21, 2021 Founded on June 20, 1995, by the now imprisoned billionaire media mogul Jimmy Lai, Apple Daily marked its 26th anniversary just last Sunday. Over the decades, both the newspaper and its owner became staunch critics of China’s ruling Communist Party and pro-Beijing authorities in Hong Kong. With its weak liberal headlines, sensational headlines and paparazzi-style photos, the Apple Daily became an extremely popular tabloid. She strongly supported the now-suppressed pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and regularly condemned the political establishment of China’s semi-autonomous region.

Voices from Hong Kong: Businessman Jimmy Lai 02:03 If Apple Daily goes on stage, it would be a cause for despair for many of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million citizens – many of whom took part in the massive anti-government protests of 2019. But it would be a cause for celebration for senior government officials in the city and in Beijing – covering up a crusade launched last year to target the liberal letter using the new, multi-criticizes “national security” law announced by Beijing last summer. More



In August 2020, Hong Kong police arrested Jimmy Lai under the new legislation. He is accused of fraud and collaborating with foreign forces, “to impose sanctions or blockades or to engage in other hostile activities against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or the People’s Republic of China,” according to court documents.

Hong Kong activist in China’s latest move 02:08 Lai, 72, has also been charged with other offenses, including participating in an unauthorized assembly during the 2019 pro-democracy protests that rocked the city. He could spend the rest of his life in prison. Last week, Hong Kong police also arrested Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law and four senior executives. They are all charged with similar crimes, many related to the publication of more than 30 articles calling for international sanctions against China. At their hearing Saturday, the chief prosecutor denied the law and conditionally suspended CEO Cheung Kim, arguing that the court had little reason to “believe that the defendants will not continue to commit acts that endanger national security.” On Monday, Lai’s longtime adviser, Mark Simon, told Reuters news agency in a telephone interview from the U.S. that the newspaper’s bosses had hoped to keep the press at least until the end of the month. But he said that with Apple Daily frozen Beijing’s bank accounts, “it’s getting harder and harder. It’s basically a matter of days.”







