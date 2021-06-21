Dozens detained at Bilawal House as police block protest against Gujjar Nullah demolition – Pakistan

Relatives and civil society organizations on Monday staged a protest in front of the Bilawal House in Karachi against the demolition of houses located on the Gujjar and Orangi nulls in an anti-violation operation being carried out by Supreme Court orders.

However, their efforts were thwarted by police who allegedly created obstructions on several lines, “hijacked” two buses and detained several people, including women and children, according to organizers. For their part, the police denied any detention or torture. The incident prompted Sindh Prime Minister Murad Ali Shah to form a high-level committee to investigate “the whole situation”, his spokesman said.

Despite all the obstacles, many of the mostly young male and female protesters managed to reach Bilawal House where police prevented them from protesting, snatched banners and arrested over 20 people, said Khurram, Karachi caller Bachao Tehreek (KBT).

Afterwards, they held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Talking to Agimi.com, Khurram said police had adopted an aggressive stance since the morning. They allegedly carried out a raid on the KBT office in the Kausar Niazi Colony and took banners and brochures. The raid was carried out to arrest Abid Asghar, the president of KBT, who was not present at the premises.

Police also maintained a heavy presence near Bilawal House and tried to prevent people from going towards it. Khurram claimed that two buses carrying protesters, including women and children, were allegedly hijacked by police near Boat Basin and South City Hospital while about 20-25 protesters were arrested from outside Bilawal House. They were relocated to various police stations, however, some of them later left and joined the protesters at the KPC.

“Our main request was to restore the nullah of the city of Orangi and the nulla of Gujjar according to the model of the nullah Mahmoodabad [through which] 90 percent of houses can be saved from demolition, “explained Khurram, who is also a leader of the Awami Workers’ Party. He was referring to the right of advance developed over the Mahmoodabad nah which was built over 15 meters, while the same structure over Orangi City nulla and Gujjar nulla was proposed for 30 feet.

He added that their second claim was to provide alternative compensation and housing for those whose homes have been destroyed. He said even the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered the provision of alternative residences for the prisoners.

Meanwhile, Fizza Qureshi, a journalist associated with him Soch videos, i tha Agimi.com that she was among many people detained by police for several hours.

Read: Gujjar and Orangi nuances show how Pakistan’s legal system has been piled up against the poor

KBT consists of several groups / parties such as AWP, Women’s Democratic Front, Progressive Students and ‘Besharam Baghi Tehreek’ and the Dedicated.

Police deny any arrest

For his part, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh told Southern ZSP Agimi.com that the police have not detained or arrested any person. He also denied any action against the protesters.

He said protesters had blocked the road and that police tried to stop them and advised them to go to the “regular protest site” Karachi Press Club as such protests were also banned in the Red Zone. The protesters then fled to the KPC, he added.

Another police officer who asked not to be named was told Agimi.com that about 30 protesters, including four women, were arrested. They were brought to the police station in question and released.

CM forms the committee

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the prime minister had noticed the protest and the alleged torture of protesters by police outside the Bilawal House.

“The Sindh government respects freedom of expression,” the councilor said. He suggested, however, that people also not cause inconvenience to others while holding protests.

He said the prime minister had set up a high-level committee to look into the issue of the protest and allegations of torture.

The body would conduct an investigation into the whole situation.

He said he had talked to the South SSP who said no one was arrested.

The SSP also informed him that police did not use torture but had urged protesters not to block traffic.

A similar statement was made by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, who said police had informed him that no one had been arrested.

“A peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen. We respect that,” he wrote on Twitter.