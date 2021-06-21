International
Dozens detained at Bilawal House as police block protest against Gujjar Nullah demolition – Pakistan
Relatives and civil society organizations on Monday staged a protest in front of the Bilawal House in Karachi against the demolition of houses located on the Gujjar and Orangi nulls in an anti-violation operation being carried out by Supreme Court orders.
However, their efforts were thwarted by police who allegedly created obstructions on several lines, “hijacked” two buses and detained several people, including women and children, according to organizers. For their part, the police denied any detention or torture. The incident prompted Sindh Prime Minister Murad Ali Shah to form a high-level committee to investigate “the whole situation”, his spokesman said.
Despite all the obstacles, many of the mostly young male and female protesters managed to reach Bilawal House where police prevented them from protesting, snatched banners and arrested over 20 people, said Khurram, Karachi caller Bachao Tehreek (KBT).
Afterwards, they held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).
Talking to Agimi.com, Khurram said police had adopted an aggressive stance since the morning. They allegedly carried out a raid on the KBT office in the Kausar Niazi Colony and took banners and brochures. The raid was carried out to arrest Abid Asghar, the president of KBT, who was not present at the premises.
Police also maintained a heavy presence near Bilawal House and tried to prevent people from going towards it. Khurram claimed that two buses carrying protesters, including women and children, were allegedly hijacked by police near Boat Basin and South City Hospital while about 20-25 protesters were arrested from outside Bilawal House. They were relocated to various police stations, however, some of them later left and joined the protesters at the KPC.
“Our main request was to restore the nullah of the city of Orangi and the nulla of Gujjar according to the model of the nullah Mahmoodabad [through which] 90 percent of houses can be saved from demolition, “explained Khurram, who is also a leader of the Awami Workers’ Party. He was referring to the right of advance developed over the Mahmoodabad nah which was built over 15 meters, while the same structure over Orangi City nulla and Gujjar nulla was proposed for 30 feet.
He added that their second claim was to provide alternative compensation and housing for those whose homes have been destroyed. He said even the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered the provision of alternative residences for the prisoners.
Meanwhile, Fizza Qureshi, a journalist associated with him Soch videos, i tha Agimi.com that she was among many people detained by police for several hours.
Read: Gujjar and Orangi nuances show how Pakistan’s legal system has been piled up against the poor
KBT consists of several groups / parties such as AWP, Women’s Democratic Front, Progressive Students and ‘Besharam Baghi Tehreek’ and the Dedicated.
Police deny any arrest
For his part, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh told Southern ZSP Agimi.com that the police have not detained or arrested any person. He also denied any action against the protesters.
He said protesters had blocked the road and that police tried to stop them and advised them to go to the “regular protest site” Karachi Press Club as such protests were also banned in the Red Zone. The protesters then fled to the KPC, he added.
Another police officer who asked not to be named was told Agimi.com that about 30 protesters, including four women, were arrested. They were brought to the police station in question and released.
CM forms the committee
Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the prime minister had noticed the protest and the alleged torture of protesters by police outside the Bilawal House.
“The Sindh government respects freedom of expression,” the councilor said. He suggested, however, that people also not cause inconvenience to others while holding protests.
He said the prime minister had set up a high-level committee to look into the issue of the protest and allegations of torture.
The body would conduct an investigation into the whole situation.
He said he had talked to the South SSP who said no one was arrested.
The SSP also informed him that police did not use torture but had urged protesters not to block traffic.
A similar statement was made by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, who said police had informed him that no one had been arrested.
“A peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen. We respect that,” he wrote on Twitter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]