Philippines, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to protect OFWs





MANILA – The Philippines and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts to protect and uphold OFW rights in the Arab country, officials said. The two countries, through a meeting between Special Envoy of President Robert Borje and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Waleed Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, pledged to further strengthen their cooperation in implementing more safeguards for him. the rights of Filipino migrant workers. Borje handed Al-Khuraiji a letter from President Rodrigo Duterte to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, praising the Middle East State Labor Reform Initiative (LRI) which the Philippine leader said paved the way for greater protection. and the improved well-being of all migrant workers in Saudi Arabia. The president expressed his hope for the inclusion of the most vulnerable sectors of the labor market in Saudi Arabia in the letter, Philippine officials said. Earlier, the Philippine government suspended placement in the Arab state following reports that “outgoing OFWs are being sought from their employers / foreign recruitment agencies to bear the costs of the COVID-19 health and safety protocol and coverage premium of security upon their entry into the Kingdom. “ OFWs were later allowed to fly to Saudi Arabia. Duterte also sought the help of the Saudi king to renew relations between the two countries by addressing the challenges of COVID-19. The president said he is willing to work with Saudi officials to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines, especially for Filipino migrant workers in Saudi Arabia. The two countries also agreed to boost international co-operation on peace and development in BARMM and Marawi, and to boost co-operation on tourism. RELATED VIDEO

