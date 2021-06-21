International
Jeff Bezos petition urges him to buy and eat ‘Mona Lisa’ painting
What is it next to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos? If researchers have their own way, it is buying and eating one of the most famous works of art in history.
A strange onepetition with more than 11,000 signatures is calling on Bezos to buy and eat “Mona Lisa”. Why do you ask?
“No one has eaten the mona liza and we think Jeff Bezos should take a stand and make it happen,” reads a description petition at Change.org.
In an interview with Vice, petition creator Kane Powell said he created it a year ago in hopes it would go viral, but did not start receiving attention until recent weeks, though why it is happening now is unclear.
“I do not even know what to think about what is happening now,” Powell told Vice.
Bezos is the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $ 201 billion.
The current value of the “Mona Lisa” is darker. In 1962, the “Mona Lisa”set a Guinness World Record for the highest insurance rating for a painting. According to The New York Times, if adjusted for today, Leonardo da Vinci painting would be worth $ 850 million.
In 2017, Christie’s auction house sold da Vinci’s work “Salvator Mundi” for $ 450 million, making it the most expensive painting ever sold at auction.
Bezos has an upcoming trip aboard the New Shepard, a spacecraft that will begin its first human spaceflight with the founder of Amazon and his brother, Mark Bezos, as passengers.
“Since I was 5 years old, I have dreamed of traveling in space,” Bezos said in a video post on his personal Instagram account. after the announcement of his trip was made. “On July 20, I will make that trip with my brother.”
Earlier this month, a seat on board the flight was auctioned off for $ 28 million.
