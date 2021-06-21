City Council to debate when the Calgary-Calgary mask regulation should be completed





City council is expected to decide on Monday when masks will no longer be mandatory on indoor spaces in Calgary. The debate over when Calgarys’s temporary face covering bylaws should expire comes as Alberta inches closer to phase 3 of the provinces Open for Summer the plan, which will see almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted as of July 1st. Read more: Nashville North announces all-Canadian lineup for Calgary Stampede Currently, Alberta remains in Phase 2, with camouflage requirements across the province. However, even after Alberta advances to Phase 3 and the general mandate of the inner mask is removed, across the province, a mandatory mask regulation would still be in force in Calgary. Read more: Calgary Stampede: Everything we know about the 2021 event so far The story goes down the ad The Council administration has identified four options for Calgarys covering bylaws, including: Trends Expert urges Canada to ‘follow science’ for COVID-19 vaccine passports

What are the chances of a COVID-19 laboratory leak? Review of the theory of the origin of the virus Repeal of the sub-legal act on July 31, 2021. Repeal of the bylaw once the province enters Phase 3 of the Albertas Open Summer Plan. Repeal the bylaw when 75 per cent of qualified Calgary are fully vaccinated. Keeping it in place until December 2021, according to the original bylaw. The administration is recommending that the council move forward with the first recommendation and that the regulation expire on July 31, saying this would help keep COVID-19 issues in Calgary from escalating once the province moves into Phase 3. The proposed timeline provides a low impact measure to prevent COVID-19 transmission as businesses reopen and provide a specific deadline for the bylaws regulation if there are no further restrictions on indoor public spaces declared by the Alberta Government, a council report states. Read more: Calgary Stampede announces the 2021 mini parade, Global News to broadcast live The Calgarys interim face covering bylaws was passed in July 2020, months before Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced a masked mandate in the province in November 2020. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







