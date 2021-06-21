



BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised tax cuts and tight public finances in a preliminary copy of their election manifesto received by Reuters on Monday, but critics questioned how the plans would be increased. Conservatives are looking at the manifesto, titled The Stability and Renewal Program, to extend their lead in the recently recaptured Greens poll ahead of the Sept. 26 federal election, after which Merkel plans to step down. We need a strong new beginning after the crisis (coronavirus). We want to make the 20s a decade of modernization for our country, says a draft 138-page program obtained by Reuters. The manifesto is in stark contrast to plans by the Greens to tax the wealthy to fund a carbon-neutral economy and makes it harder for both parties to form a coalition after the September elections. The Conservatives have extended their lead over the Greens by about eight points in opinion polls, despite a divisive battle over who should be their candidate to replace Merkel. In the manifesto, the Conservative alliance – or Union – promises tax relief and also underscores its commitment to so-called German debt restraint, which limits new borrowing to a small portion of economic output. It is unclear how this will be funded, said Jens Suedekum, a professor of economics at Heinrich Heine University in Duesseldorf. I expect that after the election the Union will be open to creative funding solutions. Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Armin Laschet, now chair to become chancellor, hopes the election program sees a faint challenge from the Greens. We want to put the economy back on a growth path after the pandemic, and raising taxes would be the wrong way, Laschet told a joint news conference with Markus Soeder, leader of the Bavarian sister party CDUs, the Christian Social Union (CSU), in Sunday Laschet and Soeder made a show of unity after a bruised battle in April to be their parties’ joint candidates for chancellor, in which the CDU leader eventually prevailed. EGJELBRA The Greens rose ahead of the Conservatives in late April after choosing Annalena Baerbock, 40, as their candidate to run for chancellor, with her promise of change capturing the imagination of voters. But since then, a regional election stalemate, criticism over a Christmas bonus payment that Baerbock failed to declare in parliament, and a suggestion that Germany should arm Ukraine have hurt the Greens. An INSA poll on Saturday put support for the CDU / CSU at 28%, ahead of the Greens at 20%. The left-leaning Social Democrats were at 16%, the Free Business Friendly Democrats (FDP) at 13%, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at 11% and the left-wing Linke at 6%. Recent polls would not give the CDU / CSU enough support to form a coalition with the FDP, their preferred partner, but perhaps show only sufficient support for a CDU / CSU coalition with the Greens, or a link to led by the Greens with SPD and FDP. The Conservatives, who are expected to approve their election program on Monday, want to catch the corporate tax rate at around 25% from just under 30% now. Additional reporting by Rene Wagner; Edited by Giles Elgood

