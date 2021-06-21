International
Dubai Latifa seems to have a degree of freedom, says the campaign group’s lawyer
LONDON (Reuters) – Sheikh Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, appears to be enjoying a rising degree of freedom and is traveling, a group advocate for her freedom told Reuters on Monday.
An image of Latifa, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was posted on Instagram appearing to show her abroad after previous photos of public appearances in the emirate where Latifa had said she was being held captive.
We are pleased to see Latifa apparently holding a passport, traveling and enjoying an increasing degree of freedom, these are very positive steps forward, said David Haigh, co-founder of the Latifa Free campaign.
I can also confirm that some of the campaign team have been contacted directly by Latifa, he said, declining to give further details.
He said the photo, the first time she had been photographed outside the UAE since a failed attempt in 2018 to escape her fathers’ control, showed that Latifa, 35, was in possession of her passport.
Reuters can not independently verify whether Latifa has freedom of movement. The UAE Foreign Ministry and the media office for the Dubai governments did not respond to a request for comment.
The photo was posted on the account of Sioned Taylor, a British teacher at a Dubai public school, and showed two women with face masks standing inside an airport next to a large suitcase.
Great European holiday with Latifa. They were having fun exploring! read the inscription. Asked if Latifa was okay, the answer from Taylor was that she is excellent.
Another comment confirmed that the location was Spains MadridBarajas Airport.
Taylor did not respond when contacted by Reuters via Instagram.
JETS PROOF
A source close to Latifa’s lawyers said questions remained about Latifa’s level of freedom and whether she would be forced to return to Dubai.
In March last year, a senior judge ruled in the London High Court that Sheikh Mohammed, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, had ordered the abduction of Latifa and her older sister Shamsa.
Judge Andrew McFarlane said he accepted as it was established that the sheikh had arranged for Latifa to be abducted from a ship in international waters near India by Indian forces in 2018 and returned to the Emirates in what was her second failed escape attempt.
The findings were part of an ongoing battle between Mohammed and his ex-wife Princess Haya over custody of their two children.
In February, the BBC aired a video message in which Latifa said she was being held captive in a blocked villa, prompting UN rights experts to urge the Gulf state to show evidence of life and release Latifa.
Following the video, the UAE embassy in London issued a statement saying Latifa was being cared for at home by her family and medical professionals and that she would return to public life in due course.
Last month, photos of Latifa were posted on Taylors’s Instagram account outside a movie theater and restaurant in a Dubai mall.
Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington in Dubai; Written by Guy Faulconbridge; Edited by Alistair Smout and Janet Lawrence
