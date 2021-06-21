International
Cummings launches latest criticism of UK government
Dominic Cummings has launched his latest criticism of the UK government, claiming that if the decision-making were published, everyone would sell everything and head to the bunker in the hills.
Former top aide Boris Johnsons made the remarks Monday at an online Q&A session that subscribers are being asked to pay to enter, in the latest fight of his enduring words with the UK prime minister.
Mr Cummings called his once-longtime ally Mr Johnson a gaffe machine last week, just days after he released text messages from the early stages of the pandemic in which Mr Johnson was critical of the health secretary in UK Matt Hancock.
Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November after a backstage power struggle, recently opened a profile on Substack, a platform that allows people to upload to newspapers.
In response to a question about his experience of being close to power and the opportunities it offered, Mr. Cummings said: Fascante, but very disturbing.
The world is so dangerous, there are so many very smart and capable people when you look at the peak of power you feel as if this were being transmitted, everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills.
In his latest attack on the UK government, he added that it is impossible to describe how horrible decision-making is at the height of power and that it is generally the blind man who leads the blind.
On Friday, Mr Cummings claimed that Tory officials did not put Mr Johnson up for an interview with veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil during the 2019 general election campaign because he was adamant in politics.
The Conservative Party leader was accused of fearing surveillance when he avoided one-on-one interviews with the BBC with Mr Neil, who is now chairman of GB News.
Mr Cummings claimed to reveal the strategy behind this in a Twitter frenzy against political experts, writing: Pundits: do not make ANEIL a major campaign mistake.
Me: why f *** wd put a blunder without points about politics and government up to the grill for ages, upside down = 0 for what ?! This is not a difficult decision.
7 / Pundits: Not making ANeil ‘a big campaign mistake’
Me: why fu * k wd to put a blunder machine without interest for politics & government that will blush for ages, upside down = 0 for what ?! This is not a difficult decision …
Experts do not understand communications, power or management. Akordohu!
Dominic Cummings (@ Dominic2306) June 18, 2021
Asked about the remarks, a Downing Street spokesman said on Friday: Certainly not a characterization we would accept.
Earlier that week, Mr Cummings used a blog post to accuse Mr Johnson of publicly backing up fabrications that he was in agreement with Mr Hancock throughout the crisis.
The former top aide argued that the messages showed otherwise, as did the prime minister’s moves to carve out some of Mr Johnsons responsibilities and hand them over to others.
Mr Cummings posted a picture from WhatsApp in which Mr Johnson reportedly described Mr Hancock as completely hopeless in an exchange about coronavirus testing.
Another message that is claimed to be from Mr. Johnson regarding efforts to provide a fan, read: It’s Hancock. He has been hopeless.
Speaking on the BBC Monday morning, Mr Hancock acknowledged that people say all sorts of private things when under pressure, but insisted that he and Mr Johnson work very hard together.
