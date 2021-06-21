At the request of the Center, Twitter blocks at least 50 posts related to the Ghaziabad attack

New Delhi: Twitter on Monday removed at least 50 tweets regarding the Loni attack case, in which an elderly Muslim man was allegedly abducted, beaten and asked to sing Jai Shri Ram by his attackers in Ghaziabad. The man reportedly said his beard had also been cut.

On June 17, a legal injunction was sent to the social media giant by the Center to block such tweets, a copy of which Wires ka pare.

The move also comes as Ghaziabad Police on June 17 sent a legal request to Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari in the matter. Maheshwari has been offered joins the probe through video conferencing.

Most of the tweets blocked by the social media giant were related to videos of the victim of the attack, 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi, confessing his ordeal. One of the tweets had a Facebook Live video in which Saifi participated with Samajwadi (PS) Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi, where he explained the incident in detail. Another was with silent video which also went viral on social media, showing Saifis beard being cut.

Saif was attacked on June 5 while on his way to pray in a mosque.

Idrisis Facebook Live on June 7 is the first version released to the public by the victim of the attack. In the video, he describes in detail the sequence of events of the incident, including cases where he was forced to sing Jai Shri Ram and asked his attackers to drink urine when asked for water. video is still available on Facebook.

After Saifi’s version went viral on social media, Ghaziabad Police on 19 June arrested Idris for the spread of municipal hatred. Idris had accompanied Saif and encouraged him to file a complaint against the alleged attack on the Loni border police station.

Second silent video appeared on social media on June 14th. In it, Saifi can be seen breaking brutally and his beard is being cut. After the video went viral on Twitter, it sparked outrage from users who condemned the attack and was being widely circulated as a religion-based crime, as originally claimed by the victim himself on Idrisis Facebook Live.

An FIR was recorded by Ghaziabad Police against Twitter, Wires, some journalists and Congress leaders the next day. Ghaziabad police, during its investigation, said that there is no municipal corner in the incident and that it was an interpersonal issue caused by the sale of a @taveez (amulet) from the victim to the main accused, who believes that this had brought him bad luck.

Even when the victim and his family maintained their claims, police emerged that the case was not municipal as people from more than one community were involved.

However, Saifi’s family has claimed that the police did not write the FIR based on a complaint letter first issued by them, which contained details similar to the allegations Saifi made on Facebook Live with Idris. This letter of complaint appeared much later, on June 16, as first reported by Wires.

The tweets in question were kept in search even after the case is currently being investigated by Ghaziabad Police.

A tweet that is blocked was reached by Wires. It read, #Modi & his party have created a poisonous atmosphere for minorities and inspired violence. Another Muslim was beaten by a crowd. Forced to sing the slogan of Jai Shri Ram. Hate speech by BJP leaders in support of criminals provoking Muslim genocide in India.

Another tweet read, A Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi was attacked and forced to sing Jai Shri Ram in Ghaziabad. They hit him so hard that he could not stand the pain. They brought him scissors and cut his beard. This is the security offered by the Indian government to its largest minorities.

Most blocked tweet accounts have less than 100 followers and tweets have less than 10 likes and retweets.

This development comes as the Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT and Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Wednesday (June 16th) said that Twitter has deliberately failed to abide by India’s new IT rules. Twitter has chosen the path of deliberate challenge, he had said.

The new rules aim to regulate content on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp in order to make these platforms more responsive to legal requirements for removal of posts, tracking the person who started a message forward on WhatsApp, etc.

However, it is important to note that some digital activists have said that these IT rules may restrict online speech and increase censorship in the country.