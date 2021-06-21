Ganga Prasad Sharma of BJP, seven others join TMC; The collapse of the saffron party in Bengal is imminent, claims Mukul Roy

Sharma, president of the BJP’s Alipurduar district, claimed that the party ignored the sentiments of key workers while selecting candidates for Assembly polls

Kolkata: In another BJP strike, the party’s Ganga Alipurduar district president, Ganga Prasad Sharma, joined the TMC on Monday after senior leader of the ruling state party Mukul Roy, who also changed sides two weeks ago, claimed that this was the “last beginning of the saffron party” in the state.

Seven other BJP leaders from the region also followed in Sharma’s footsteps and joined the Mamata Banerjee camp.

Roy, addressing a news conference in Kolkata, said the rise of BJP in the state began with the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, when it managed to amass some seats in northern Bengal, and its decline, too, will start from the region .

“This is just a brief overview of what lies ahead … The fall of BJP in the state is imminent,” said Roy, who was the saffron party’s national deputy leader until recently.

Asked what he might have to say about BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari insisting he leave as MLA after winning the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat in a saffron camp ticket, Roy said, “He must first find out who was his father (Sisir Adhikari) until “.

Roy was referring to TMC’s request to disqualify Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari, who went to the BJP, like his son, ahead of the polls.

Sharma, for his part, claimed that BJP had ignored the sentiments of key workers while selecting candidates for Assembly polls, “inducing people of their own free will and flying them to Delhi”.

“We felt neglected but we nevertheless gave our best to the organization and ensured that five candidates for the saffron camp from the Alipurduar district win the Assembly elections. Now, however, I intend to work for the people under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee , “he declared.

Rejecting Suvendu Adhikari’s claim that Sharma changed sides while being denied a saffron party ticket in Assembly polls, Sharma said, “Let me ask him why he chose to join BJP before the polls? Also, I want to know why he was made the leader of the opposition in the assembly and not Manoj Tigga, who is an elderly and loyal member of the camp “.

Growing down heavily on local lawmaker John Barla, who has recently called for a separate Union territory that includes the districts of North Bengal, the BJP glass stressed that the parliamentarian, instead of doing something constructive for the region, is “igniting the flames of division. “

The head of the TMC in the Upper House, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was also present at the press conference, said that the people of the state would further distance themselves from the BJP because of his demands for “separatism”.

Echoing him, Education Minister and senior TMC leader Bratya Basu noted that the saffron camp, on the one hand, is noticing ‘Divat and Poschimbongo (West Bengal Day), and on the other hand, its MP is demanding a division of the state, regardless of its integrity.

Speaking about Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to northern Bengal, TMC MP Rajya Sabha said, “He is free to go

“wherever he wants … but he should have taken the government of the state with confidence.”

Dhankhar began a week-long visit to northern Bengal earlier in the day amid controversy that has erupted in the region following Barla’s request.

Claiming BJP state president Dilip Ghosh over his claim that Bengali is becoming a “safe haven of terrorist equipment due to the inaction of the state government”, the TMC MP said: “There is a central agency to control terrorist activities. “If we were to believe him, the obvious question would be what these agencies are doing.”

“Are the agencies just there to harass and arrest student activists and those who raise their voices against the policies of the BJP government?” added the deputy.