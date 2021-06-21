President Ebrahim Raisi Brings Hard Minds to Iranian AmbitionsExBulletin

footprint Ebrahim Noroozi / AP

The election of Ebrahim Raisi as president of Iran brings not only a new face in Iranian politics, but also new problems for a Biden administration that hopes to ease tensions with Iran while relying on its nuclear ambitions.

Undoubtedly the most pressing concern for the US is the fate of Iran’s nuclear deal, the historic 2015 deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting some sanctions. Since President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, Iran has resumed its nuclear development and has continued to improve its ability to enrich uranium, breaking the boundaries set out in the deal.

Rais himself, a cleric and hardline judge who has held several roles in Iran’s judicial system, will not be responsible for setting foreign policy. In Iran, this is the product of the consensus reached between key security and foreign policy institutions and eventually signed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. But the president still plays a big role in how the country’s foreign policy plays.

American negotiators are currently in Vienna, working with their European counterparts in try to convince Iran to reunite in agreement. Many experts believe that the global powers will be successful in reaching an agreement with Iran, whose Supreme Leader has already shown that he is in favor of the nuclear deal.

And while Raisi has voiced criticism in the past, he made it clear during one televised debate with other candidates that he will respect the nuclear deal as an agreement that has been approved by the Supreme Leader. But on Monday, in his first press conference since the election, Raisi pulled back against two other U.S. priorities. He said he would not negotiate over Tehran’s ballistic missile program, which the US wants it to suspend, or its support for regional militias. Raisi also said he would not accept a hypothetical meeting with President Biden.

“Whether it is a reformist government, or now that we will have a conservative government, I think in both scenarios and cases we would see an administration that implements and implements the agreement and in accordance with the conditions,” said Abas Aslani, senior research Associate at the Center for Strategic Studies in the Middle East.

From a political perspective, observers say, it makes sense, because Raisi should win if sanctions are eased and Iran sees its domestic economy improve.

A renewed nuclear deal may be impossible

But the Biden Administration’s ambitions go beyond the resumption of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint General Action Plan (JCPOA). Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for a “longer and stronger” deal that would limit Iran’s ability to enrich nuclear material not just for years, but for generations.

But U.S. goals are unlikely to be met under a Raisi presidency, Iranian experts tell NPR. “Chances are good that the 2015 nuclear deal will be revived before Raisi takes office in August, but the likelihood of a follow-up deal is at best,” said Barbara Slavin, director of the Iran Future Initiative in Atlantic Council.

Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani is seen as a reformer who is open to deals with the US and other Western powers. But Raisi is expected to take on a “more nationalistic and harsh tone,” Slavin said.

Instead of seeking any kind of reconciliation with the US, Raisi is expected to be more willing to work with China, Russia and Iran’s regional allies, Slavin said. Whoever Raisi chooses for the cabinet and especially the foreign minister is likely to be more difficult to deal with than Washington than Rouhani’s US-educated team.

Any U.S. attempt to add additional terms to the nuclear deal could be a challenge for negotiators. “This will be very difficult to cope with,” Aslani said. “Raisi’s conservative administration will be somewhat stricter in terms of relations with the US or European countries when it comes to the region, or when it comes to the country’s military or defense capabilities.”

The Iranian election has rarely brought about major changes in specific Iranian policies, says Suzanne Maloney, director of foreign policy at the Brookings Institution. They are more likely, she says, to set a new tone or one that is more open to international engagement, as happened after the election of cleric Mohammad Khatami in 1997 as president; or “a more provocative, soft stance,” as happened in 2006 with the election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s tougher line.

What an Iranian president can do is to elect a foreign minister and other key cabinet officials, literally changing the face of Iranian foreign policy and boosting Iran’s international engagement towards its worldview, Maloney said.

“For the most part, I would expect Iran’s access to the world to remain largely the same. For example, I do not see anything that suggests that it would be appropriate to escalate the massive network of Iranian armed militia groups. which stretches from Lebanon to Yemen, “Maloney said. “The main difference will be that the veneer of Iranian goodwill and willingness to engage with the West will be gone.”

There is still ‘deep distrust’ between Iran’s tough lines

Raisi is often described as a “hard line” a term used by Western powers to refer to Iran’s “main list” political faction, which backs the Supreme Leader, and a return to traditional principles dating back to previous years of the Republic. Islamic, said Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Some trust that may have existed between the US and Iran has already evaporated. “Tough lines were strongly against the 2015 nuclear deal from the beginning because they did not trust the West,” Dagres said. When Trump withdrew from the multilateral agreement in 2018 despite Iran not violating any of its terms, “extremists celebrated the decision,” she says. “For them, it was their ‘I-I-said-so’ moment.”

Experts say Trump’s decision to step down played directly into the hands of the Supreme Leader and other hardliners, who had warned the Iranians that America could never be trusted to support its end of the bargain.

“There is a deep and profound mistrust,” says Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Khamenei “believes that his distrust was completely justified by Trump coming out of the deal. He had warned that you can not trust the Americans: They will betray the deal and hit you in the back.”

Raisi accused of ‘mass murder’

Even if the US can persuade Iran to rejoin the nuclear deal, it remains a more pressing problem for the international community: Rais’s involvement in a “death commission” that secretly executed thousands of political dissidents. Amnesty International is calling for an investigation crimes against humanity.

“I think the biggest problem is for the Biden administration and the other parties in the JCPOA will be the optics of extending major sanctions in Tehran at a time when it is run by men who are personally accomplices in crimes against humanity,” says Maloney. . “There can be no argument at this time about the prospect of moderating the Iranian regime or its approach to the world, as was the case during the Obama administration.”

Alireza Nader, a senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, expressed it bluntly. “He is a mass murderer,” Nader told NPR. “Of all the previous presidents of Iran, all of them have blood on their hands, including Rouhani. But Raisi was responsible for ordering the execution of more than eight thousand political prisoners in 1988. And he is very proud of that because he says he was defending the revolution. “

Raisi’s demonstrated willingness to “sanction the bloodshed” is exactly what Khamenei wants at the helm, said Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior member of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. This will help “keep Iran on a revolutionary trajectory at home and abroad, even after it dies.”

Asked about the killings at a news conference on Monday, Raisi stood by his actions.

“I am proud to be a defender of human rights and the safety and comfort of people as a prosecutor wherever I was,” he said. “All the actions I have taken during my office have always been towards the protection of human rights.”