The Biden administration announces plan to distribute 55 million doses of Covid-19 abroad





Of all the 80 million doses the administration has promised to distribute, the White House has said 75% will be distributed through the global vaccination program called Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, and 25% will be distributed directly to countries. In need. Earlier this month, the administration announced its distribution plan for the first 25 million doses.

“Our goals are to increase global coverage of COVID-19 vaccination, prepare for rapid growth, and prioritize health care workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and known best practices. and help our neighbors and other countries in need, “the White House said in a statement. “And, as we said before, the United States will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries.”

Approximately 41 million of this second installment of 55 million doses will be distributed through COVAX, according to the White House.

Of those COVAX doses, Approximately 14 million will be distributed in Latin America and the Caribbean – especially in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and the rest of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM ) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica.

Approximately 16 million of COVAX allocations will be distributed in Asia and shipped to India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea , Taiwan, Cambodia and the Pacific Islands. Approximately 10 million doses of COVAX will go to countries in Africa that will be selected in coordination with the African Union. Approximately 14 million, or 25% of the 55 million vaccines, will be shipped directly to Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Africa South, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cape Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia. The White House did not give exact figures on how many doses would be sent to each country, only estimates for the regions in general. Doses will consist of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved by federal regulators. “As we have in our domestic response, we will move as quickly as possible, respecting the regulatory and legal requirements of the US and host country, to facilitate the safe and secure transportation of vaccines across international borders.” “It will take time, but the President has instructed the administration to use all the levers of the US government to protect individuals from this virus as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement. As part of Biden’s efforts to restore US leadership on the world stage, the President announced earlier this month that the US planned to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines globally. The move will also serve to counter Russia and China’s efforts to use their state-funded vaccines to expand their global influence. In February, Biden said $ 2 billion in U.S. contribution would go toward a global coronavirus vaccine initiative and provide support for COVAX. Biden also promised an additional $ 2 billion in funding conditional on contributions from other nations and dose-sharing targets being met.

