



The international community celebrates June 21 as International Yoga Day, recognizing the many benefits of the ancient Indian practice of yoga. The year 2021 marks the 7th annual International Yoga Day. The United Nations theme for this year is Welfare Yoga, which looks at how practice can promote the holistic health of any individual. Although yoga has long been recognized as India’s gift to the global welfare culture, official UN recognition came after a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. #InternationalYoga Day hello! Our ancient vision of the viewers to unite the body of mind to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of the great gifts of India to the world, can be especially useful during Covid-19. #BeMeYogaBeAt at home pic.twitter.com/pO91fOnBxE – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2021 The UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day by passing a resolution on December 11, 2014 during the 69th session of the General Assembly. At the hearing, Prime Minister Modi had said, Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action … a holistic approach [that] it is valuable to our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercises; it is a way to discover a sense of unity with oneself, the world and nature. The first Yoga Day celebrations were held in 2015 at Raj Path in New Delhi and Modi, along with other personalities, had set two Guinness World Records. The first record was set for housing 35,985 people and being the world’s largest yoga session. The second was to have the largest number (84) of nationalities participating in it. The word yoga is derived from Sanskrit and means to unite or unite, symbolizing the union of the body and consciousness of persons. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word yoga is derived from Sanskrit and means to unite or unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness, says the United Nations website. According to its famous practitioner BKS Iyengar, Yoga cultivates ways of maintaining a balanced posture in daily life and bestows skills in performing their actions. In the Common Yoga Protocol from 2019, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) lists Yama, Niyama, sana, Pryma, Pratyhra, Dhra, Dhyna, Samdhi, Bandhs and Mudrs, akarmas, Yukthra , Mantra-japa, Yukta-karma as popular yoga saddens. The AYUSH protocol describes the Yoga Day folded hand logo as a reflection of the union of individual consciousness with that of universal consciousness, a perfect harmony between mind and body, man and nature, holistic approach to health and well-being. The brown leaves in the logo symbolize the element of earth, the green leaves of nature, the blue element of fire while the sun symbolizes the source of energy and inspiration.







