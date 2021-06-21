CZ International seeks to supply international markets facing shortages in building materials

WENZHOU, China, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CZ International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN)(“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company plans to expand its sales network and operations in Europe AND North America. Worldwide increases in price and lack of supply have created an opportunity for CZ. As a result, CZ has already seen a growing demand for its products and the Company’s business has turned to growth which is planned to overcome pre-pandemic levels. The company is currently reviewing the potential of expanding its business overseas China and expects to determine those plans soon.

As the pandemic evolves, it is disrupting the global supply chain of building materials and building material shortages in the US are now more prevalent than at any time since the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) began pursuing the issue regularly. in the 1990s in his study on the housing market index NAHB / Wells Fargo (HMI) and Europe is falling into the same situation as the US ZK’s main business is to engineer and manufacture high performance patented stainless steel products and carbon steel pipe for the water and oil and gas industry. Lack of piping equipment throughout Europe AND North America are creating an opportunity for CZ to take its international sales to a new level.

God. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and CEO of CZ International, stated, “Due to the pandemic, we see a huge gap between supply and demand, which creates a great opportunity for CZ to expand its international base. CZ is currently exporting its products in 14 countries in Europe and there are no export sales to the US at this point. The company currently works with more than 60 partners worldwide and has more than USD $ 6 million in income generated abroad China. We are committed to continuing to expand our sales forces in Europe and we plan to engage in the American market as well. “

Lack of building materials in Europe

CZ is seeking to supply its products to distributors in the UK as builders continue to face material shortages, delays and disruptions as the construction boom continues to boost demand. This is not only visible in the UK, but across Europe while the demand for construction material continues to grow. For more details: https://www.pbctoday.co.uk/news/planning-construction-news/building-materials-shortage/94515/

Lack of building materials in the US

According to the NAHB, material shortages are now more prevalent than ever since the NAHB began pursuing the issue regularly in the 1990s in its NAHB / Wells Fargo (HMI) housing market index survey. In response to specific questions in May 2021 The HMI survey, over 90 percent of builders who buy the product in question reported shortages of equipment, wood frame and OSB. 75 percent said there was a shortage of plumbing and equipment.

For further illustrating how the situation has changed drastically since last year, the table below compares the results from the last two HMI surveys on building materials. The share of builders reporting a lack of plumbing and equipment increased by 54 points, from 21 to 75 percent

Soclimbing: https://www.pbctoday.co.uk/news/planning-construction-news/building-materials-shortage/94515/

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company that builds and invests in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKINowns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN’s main business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel products and carbon steel pipe that effectively provide the Chinese with high quality, highly sustainable and environmentally sound drinking water. Asia and European markets. CZ International is Certified Quality Management System (ISO9001), Certified Environmental Management System (ISO1401) and National Industrial Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including Beijing National Airport, the “Water Cube” and the “Bird’s Nest”, which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. CZ International is preparing to take advantage of the commitment. of $ 850 billion made by the Chinese government to improve water quality, which has been declared to be 70% unfit for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly owned corporation xSigma to develop new software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in intelligent contracts, distributed books, supply chain management, and blockchain architecture. The xSigma Labs team consists of former world-class developers and engineers from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

In March 2021, ZKIN announced the formation of its new wholly owned subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment Limited. It was created as part of the integrated network of CZ companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. XSigma Entertainment’s mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth gaming market in the US. Sigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in the early stages of online gambling businesses that are ready for exponential growth and exit.

For more information please visitwww.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Furthermore, please follow the company atTweet,Facebook,to YouTube, andWeibo. For further information on Company SEC registrations, please visitwww.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as set forth in the Securities Reform Act. U.S. Securities Litigation 1995. Without limiting the generality of the above, words such as “can”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “predict”, “intend “,” may “,” evaluate “or” continue “or its negative variations or comparable terminology are intended to identify future statements. Furthermore, any statement that refers to expectations, predictions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are future statements. These future statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of CZ International. Current results may differ from those projected in future statements due to risks and uncertainties as well as other risk factors included in the Company records in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although CZ International believes that the assumptions underlying the future – the statement of statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions may be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no certainty that the results predicted in future statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the future information contained herein, the inclusion of this information should not be construed as representation by CZ International or any other person whose objectives or plans will be achieved. CZ International assumes no obligation to review future statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events.



Contact person: Di Chen

Cell number: +86 15057357883

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd

Similar links

www.ZKInternationalGroup.com